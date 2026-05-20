Where Are Silencers Illegal? State Suppressor Laws in 2026

Suppressor laws in the U.S. are governed at the federal and state levels. Federal laws require NFA compliance (registering, federal approval, etc.), while state laws vary.
Some states ban suppressors (colloquially referred to as “silencers”) entirely. Others defer to federal laws. A handful have no laws regarding possession of suppressors, but federal laws still apply.
Report Highlights: Federal and state laws govern the manufacture, possession, and transfer of firearm suppressors. State laws vary.
- Suppressors are illegal in eight states: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.
- Suppressors are legal in 21 states if they comply with ATF regulations.
- Nineteen states have no standalone statutes regarding possession of suppressors, but federal laws still apply.
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Disclaimer: We are not attorneys. We are not qualified to give legal advice. An attorney did not review this article. No information presented on Ammo.com is intended to be construed as legal advice.
Federal Suppressor Laws and the NFA
Federal law sets the groundwork for laws across the nation, and suppressors are heavily regulated by the federal government.
Federal statute defines “firearm silencer” (aka “firearm muffler”) in 18 U.S.C. § 921. The National Firearms Act classifies silencers as firearms (and therefore subject to regulation) under 26 U.S.C. § 5845.1, 2
Although not illegal, suppressors must be registered. The ATF must approve their sale or manufacture, and purchasers must undergo a more intensive purchasing process (including fingerprinting) with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Where Are Silencers Illegal in the U.S.?
Suppressors, colloquially referred to as “silencers,” must be registered with the ATF to become legal in any U.S. state. Some states restrict possession of suppressors, even with a tax stamp.
Alabama
Alabama does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.3
Alaska
Alaska does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.4
Arizona
Arizona does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.5
Arkansas
Arkansas does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.6
California (Banned)
The manufacture, possession, and/or transfer of firearm suppressors is illegal in California, even with an NFA tax stamp.7
Colorado
Suppressors are technically prohibited under state law, but are allowed in practice if acquired legally under the NFA.8
Connecticut
Possession of suppressors is prohibited in Connecticut unless the possessor has acquired them legally under the NFA. Suppressors are prohibited for hunting.9
Delaware (Banned)
The manufacture, possession, manufacture, transfer, and/or receipt of firearm suppressors is illegal in Delaware, even with an NFA tax stamp.10
Florida
Florida does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.11
Georgia
Georgia does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.12
Hawaii (Banned)
Hawaii classifies firearm silencers as prohibited devices. They are banned in the state regardless of an NFA tax stamp.13
Idaho
Idaho does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.14
Illinois (Banned)
Illinois has made it illegal to possess any device that “silences the report of a firearm.” Possession of a suppressor is illegal there, even with an NFA tax stamp.15
Indiana
Indiana does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.16
Iowa
Suppressors are legal in Iowa as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.17
Kansas
Suppressors are legal in Kansas as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.
Note: Legislation in March 2026 may remove state-level restrictions on suppressors if passed.18
Kentucky
Kentucky does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.19
Louisiana
Suppressors are legal in Louisiana as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.20
Maine
Maine does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.21
Maryland
Suppressors are legal in Maryland as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.22
Massachusetts (Banned, With LEO Exceptions)
It is illegal for civilians to possess “any instrument, attachment, weapon or appliance for causing the firing of any gun, revolver, pistol or other firearm to be silent or intended to lessen or muffle the noise of the firing of any gun” in Massachusetts.
The state does offer exceptions to those holding some categories of Federal Firearms License (FFL), as well as to individuals working in an official law enforcement capacity.23
Michigan
Suppressors are legal in Michigan as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.24
Minnesota
Suppressors are legal in Minnesota as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.25
Mississippi
Suppressors are legal in Mississippi as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.26
Missouri
Suppressors are legal in Missouri as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.27
Montana
Suppressors are legal in Montana as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.28
Nebraska
Nebraska does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.29
Nevada
Suppressors are legal in Nevada as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.30
New Hampshire
New Hampshire does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.31
New Jersey (Banned)
New Jersey has made it illegal for any person to possess “any instrument, attachment, weapon or appliance for causing the firing of any gun, revolver, pistol or other firearm to be silent, or intended to lessen or muffle the noise of the firing of any gun, revolver, pistol or other firearm.” Suppressors aren’t legal in New Jersey, even with an NFA tax stamp.32
New Mexico
New Mexico does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.33
New York (Banned)
The manufacture, possession, manufacture and/or transfer of firearm suppressors is illegal in New York, even with an NFA tax stamp.34
North Carolina
Suppressors are legal in North Carolina as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.35
North Dakota
Suppressors are legal in North Dakota as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.36
Ohio
Suppressors are legal in Ohio as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.37
Oklahoma
Oklahoma does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.38
Oregon
Suppressors are legal in Oregon as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.39
Pennsylvania
Suppressors are legal in Pennsylvania as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.40
Rhode Island (Banned, With LEO Exceptions)
The manufacture, possession, manufacture and/or transfer of firearm suppressors is illegal in Rhode Island, even with an NFA tax stamp. Some exceptions exist for law enforcement officers working in an official capacity.41
South Carolina
South Carolina does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.42
South Dakota
Suppressors are legal in South Dakota as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.43
Tennessee
Suppressors are legal in Tennessee as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.44
Texas
Suppressors are legal in Texas as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations. Texas also has a law that states suppressors manufactured in the state and never leave the state, are not subject to federal NFA regulations.45
Utah
Utah does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.46
Vermont
Suppressors are legal in Vermont as long as they’re acquired in compliance with federal regulations.47
Virginia
Virginia does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.
Note: Legislation introduced in early 2026 may change the legality of suppressors in Virginia. Check current laws before purchasing a suppressor.48
Washington
Suppressors are legal in Washington as long as they’re acquired in compliance with federal regulations.49
West Virginia
West Virginia does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.50
Wisconsin
Suppressors are legal in Wisconsin as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.51
Wyoming
Wyoming does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.52
Do States Require a Permit to Buy a Suppressor?
No. There are no states in the U.S. that require a permit to purchase a suppressor.
The only states that require permits before purchasing firearms and accessories have also banned suppressors (regardless of NFA compliance). States that allow suppressors as long as they’re acquired in compliance with the NFA do not require any additional permits or licenses.
Wrap-Up
Suppressor laws in the U.S. are governed at the federal and state levels. Federal laws require NFA compliance (registering, federal approval, etc.), while state laws vary.
Some states ban suppressors entirely. Others defer to federal laws. A handful have no laws regarding possession of suppressors, but federal laws still apply.
Sources:
- 26 U.S.C. § 5845 — Definitions of Firearms (Cornell Law)
- ATF Publication 5320.8 — National Firearms Act
- Alabama: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency — Gun Laws
- Alaska: Alaska Statutes § 11.61.200
- Arizona: Arizona Revised Statutes § 13-3101
- Arkansas: Weapons Possession and Use Code §§ 5-73-101 through 5-73-133
- California: California Penal Code § 33410
- Colorado: C.R.S. § 18-12-102
- Connecticut: OLR Research Report 2024-R-0163 — Firearm Silencers
- Delaware: SB8 — Firearm Suppressor Ban
- Florida: Florida Statutes § 790.001
- Georgia: Georgia Code § 16-11-122
- Hawaii: Hawaii Rifle Association — Hawaii Gun Laws
- Idaho: Idaho Code § 18-3302F
- Illinois: 720 ILCS 5/24-1 — Unlawful Use of Weapons
- Indiana: Indiana Code Title 35, Article 47, Chapter 5 — Weapons
- Iowa: Iowa Code Chapter 724 — Weapons
- Kansas: SB503 — Suppressor Legislation (2025–26 Session)
- Kentucky: Kentucky Revised Statutes Chapter 237
- Louisiana: Louisiana Revised Statutes § 56:116.6
- Maine: SP0249 — Firearm Suppressor Bill
- Maryland: SilencerShop — Maryland Suppressor Laws
- Massachusetts: Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 269 § 10A
- Michigan: SilencerShop — Michigan Suppressor Laws
- Minnesota: Minnesota Statutes § 609.66
- Mississippi: Mississippi Code § 97-37-31
- Missouri: Missouri Revised Statutes § 571.020
- Montana: Montana Code Annotated § 45-8-337
- Nebraska: Nebraska Revised Statutes § 28-1201
- Nevada: Nevada Revised Statutes § 202.350
- New Hampshire: N.H. Revised Statutes § 207:4
- New Jersey: P.L. 2018 c.39 — Firearm Suppressor Ban
- New Mexico: SB0279 (2025 Regular Session)
- New York: SilencerShop — New York Suppressor Laws
- North Carolina: N.C. General Statutes § 14-288.8
- North Dakota: N.D. Century Code § 62.1-05-01
- Ohio: Ohio Revised Code § 2923.17
- Oklahoma: SilencerShop — Oklahoma Suppressor Laws
- Oregon: Oregon Revised Statutes § 166.272
- Pennsylvania: 18 Pa. Consolidated Statutes § 908
- Rhode Island: R.I. General Laws § 11-47-20
- South Carolina: S.C. Code Title 23, Chapter 31
- South Dakota: S.D. Codified Laws § 22-14-6
- Tennessee: Tenn. Code Annotated § 39-17-1302
- Texas: Texas Government Code § 2.052
- Utah: Utah Code Title 53, Chapter 5A
- Vermont: 13 V.S.A. Chapter 85 — Weapons
- Virginia: American Suppressor Association — State Legislation
- Washington: RCW 9.41.250
- West Virginia: W. Va. Code Chapter 61, Article 7
- Wisconsin: Wisconsin Statutes § 941.298
- Wyoming: Wyoming Statutes § 23-3-112
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