Where Are Silencers Illegal? State Suppressor Laws in 2026

Suppressor laws in the U.S. are governed at the federal and state levels. Federal laws require NFA compliance (registering, federal approval, etc.), while state laws vary.

Some states ban suppressors (colloquially referred to as “silencers”) entirely. Others defer to federal laws. A handful have no laws regarding possession of suppressors, but federal laws still apply.

Report Highlights : Federal and state laws govern the manufacture, possession, and transfer of firearm suppressors. State laws vary.

Suppressors are illegal in eight states: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island.

Suppressors are illegal in eight states: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. Suppressors are legal in 21 states if they comply with ATF regulations.

Suppressors are legal in 21 states if they comply with ATF regulations. Nineteen states have no standalone statutes regarding possession of suppressors, but federal laws still apply.

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Disclaimer: We are not attorneys. We are not qualified to give legal advice. An attorney did not review this article. No information presented on Ammo.com is intended to be construed as legal advice.

Federal Suppressor Laws and the NFA

Federal law sets the groundwork for laws across the nation, and suppressors are heavily regulated by the federal government.

Federal statute defines “firearm silencer” (aka “firearm muffler”) in 18 U.S.C. § 921. The National Firearms Act classifies silencers as firearms (and therefore subject to regulation) under 26 U.S.C. § 5845.1, 2

Although not illegal, suppressors must be registered. The ATF must approve their sale or manufacture, and purchasers must undergo a more intensive purchasing process (including fingerprinting) with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Where Are Silencers Illegal in the U.S.?

Suppressors, colloquially referred to as “silencers,” must be registered with the ATF to become legal in any U.S. state. Some states restrict possession of suppressors, even with a tax stamp.

Alabama

Alabama does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.3

Alaska

Alaska does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.4

Arizona

Arizona does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.5

Arkansas

Arkansas does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.6

California (Banned)

The manufacture, possession, and/or transfer of firearm suppressors is illegal in California, even with an NFA tax stamp.7

Colorado

Suppressors are technically prohibited under state law, but are allowed in practice if acquired legally under the NFA.8

Connecticut

Possession of suppressors is prohibited in Connecticut unless the possessor has acquired them legally under the NFA. Suppressors are prohibited for hunting.9

Delaware (Banned)

The manufacture, possession, manufacture, transfer, and/or receipt of firearm suppressors is illegal in Delaware, even with an NFA tax stamp.10

Florida

Florida does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.11

Georgia

Georgia does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.12

Hawaii (Banned)

Hawaii classifies firearm silencers as prohibited devices. They are banned in the state regardless of an NFA tax stamp.13

Idaho

Idaho does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.14

Illinois (Banned)

Illinois has made it illegal to possess any device that “silences the report of a firearm.” Possession of a suppressor is illegal there, even with an NFA tax stamp.15

Indiana

Indiana does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.16

Iowa

Suppressors are legal in Iowa as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.17

Kansas

Suppressors are legal in Kansas as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.

Note: Legislation in March 2026 may remove state-level restrictions on suppressors if passed.18

Kentucky

Kentucky does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.19

Louisiana

Suppressors are legal in Louisiana as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.20

Maine

Maine does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.21

Maryland

Suppressors are legal in Maryland as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.22

Massachusetts (Banned, With LEO Exceptions)

It is illegal for civilians to possess “any instrument, attachment, weapon or appliance for causing the firing of any gun, revolver, pistol or other firearm to be silent or intended to lessen or muffle the noise of the firing of any gun” in Massachusetts.

The state does offer exceptions to those holding some categories of Federal Firearms License (FFL), as well as to individuals working in an official law enforcement capacity.23

Michigan

Suppressors are legal in Michigan as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.24

Minnesota

Suppressors are legal in Minnesota as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.25

Mississippi

Suppressors are legal in Mississippi as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.26

Missouri

Suppressors are legal in Missouri as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.27

Montana

Suppressors are legal in Montana as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.28

Nebraska

Nebraska does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.29

Nevada

Suppressors are legal in Nevada as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.30

New Hampshire

New Hampshire does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.31

New Jersey (Banned)

New Jersey has made it illegal for any person to possess “any instrument, attachment, weapon or appliance for causing the firing of any gun, revolver, pistol or other firearm to be silent, or intended to lessen or muffle the noise of the firing of any gun, revolver, pistol or other firearm.” Suppressors aren’t legal in New Jersey, even with an NFA tax stamp.32

New Mexico

New Mexico does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.33

New York (Banned)

The manufacture, possession, manufacture and/or transfer of firearm suppressors is illegal in New York, even with an NFA tax stamp.34

North Carolina

Suppressors are legal in North Carolina as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.35

North Dakota

Suppressors are legal in North Dakota as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.36

Ohio

Suppressors are legal in Ohio as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.37

Oklahoma

Oklahoma does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.38

Oregon

Suppressors are legal in Oregon as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.39

Pennsylvania

Suppressors are legal in Pennsylvania as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.40

Rhode Island (Banned, With LEO Exceptions)

The manufacture, possession, manufacture and/or transfer of firearm suppressors is illegal in Rhode Island, even with an NFA tax stamp. Some exceptions exist for law enforcement officers working in an official capacity.41

South Carolina

South Carolina does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.42

South Dakota

Suppressors are legal in South Dakota as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.43

Tennessee

Suppressors are legal in Tennessee as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.44

Texas

Suppressors are legal in Texas as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations. Texas also has a law that states suppressors manufactured in the state and never leave the state, are not subject to federal NFA regulations.45

Utah

Utah does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.46

Vermont

Suppressors are legal in Vermont as long as they’re acquired in compliance with federal regulations.47

Virginia

Virginia does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.

Note: Legislation introduced in early 2026 may change the legality of suppressors in Virginia. Check current laws before purchasing a suppressor.48

Washington

Suppressors are legal in Washington as long as they’re acquired in compliance with federal regulations.49

West Virginia

West Virginia does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.50

Wisconsin

Suppressors are legal in Wisconsin as long as they’re in compliance with federal regulations.51

Wyoming

Wyoming does not restrict the possession of suppressors. Federal laws apply.52

Do States Require a Permit to Buy a Suppressor?

No. There are no states in the U.S. that require a permit to purchase a suppressor.

The only states that require permits before purchasing firearms and accessories have also banned suppressors (regardless of NFA compliance). States that allow suppressors as long as they’re acquired in compliance with the NFA do not require any additional permits or licenses.

Wrap-Up

Suppressor laws in the U.S. are governed at the federal and state levels. Federal laws require NFA compliance (registering, federal approval, etc.), while state laws vary.

Some states ban suppressors entirely. Others defer to federal laws. A handful have no laws regarding possession of suppressors, but federal laws still apply.

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