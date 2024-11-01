Which Type of Student Loan is Better for Oklahoma Students?

There are many differences between federal and private student loans. Most show that federal loans are the better option, but you may need more money to meet your needs.

What are My Options?

There are generally two types of student loans—private loans and federal loans, according to the federal Department of Education:

Federal loans for students and parents

Private student loans offered by a lender like a credit union, bank, state agency, or school

Federal student and parent loans are the following:

Federal loan terms are generally more favorable for students.

What are the Differences Between the Two?

The government generates federal student loans, according to Forbes. Their terms and conditions are set by law and have many features, like income-driven repayment plans and fixed interest rates not usually offered by private lenders. Private funders set the terms and conditions of private loans, which are generally more expensive.

You must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to access federal student loans and other types of financial aid. That form isn’t necessary for a private loan, but lenders have their own applications and processes to follow.

Interest adds to the cost of the loan, and it may be your deciding factor if you’re choosing between the two. Anyone using a federal student loan pays the same fixed rate, no matter their credit score or income. A private loan’s interest rate could be lower than a federal one, but that rate may increase if it’s variable. Private loans require a credit check, and a co-signer may be needed to get lower rates. If you and your parents have a bad credit rating, interest rates will be higher.

Some private student loans have no origination fee, partly because you’re paying higher interest rates. Federal subsidized and unsubsidized loans have an origination fee of 1.057%, which is taken from the loan proceeds.

The consumer protections for those using federal loans include:

If you experience an economic hardship, you may get up to three years in deferment and forbearance

Interest doesn’t accrue while you attend school in school, during your grace period (six months after you leave school or graduate), and while in deferment

There are many repayment plans to choose from, including income-based options if the balance is high compared to your income

Career-based loan cancellation programs like the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or Teacher Loan Forgiveness

You have a longer period of non-payment (270 days) before loans go into default, while private loans can go into default far earlier

Refinancing can only be done through a private company. If you have federal loans and take this option, it becomes a private loan, so you lose the benefits of federal loans. If you can wait until you have a stable income and a higher credit score, you should get a lower interest rate and overall cost.

Use One, the Other, or Both?

Given the cost of an advanced education, federal student loans may only be a partial answer. US News states that the average yearly tuition of its ranked private schools is $43,505, while the average tuition of state colleges is $24,513. This doesn’t include the cost of room, board, food, and other expenses, which could add tens of thousands of additional dollars.

Undergraduates may borrow from $5,500 to $12,500 in federal loans annually, depending on what year you’re in and whether you’re financially dependent on your parents, according to the federal Department of Education. Graduate and professional students may borrow up to $20,500 a year. For many students, the issue isn’t choosing one type of loan or the other. It’s how much of each loan they’ll use.

