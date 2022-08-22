Who are the Most Common Parties Named in St. Paul Tractor Trailer Accidents?

Attorneys handle the sometimes difficult communications with insurance companies.

An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the United States in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. That is the largest number of projected fatalities in that time-period since 2006. A tractor trailer is approximately 65 feet in length and can weigh up to 80,000 pounds when fully loaded, causing any type of crash between it and another moving vehicle, stationary object, or person to suffer catastrophic injury, or death. Accident victims who suffer catastrophic injury after being hit by a tractor trailer may wonder “Where can I find attorneys near me?” to assist with guidance toward recoverable damage compensation.

A St. Paul truck accident lawyer can assist with questions and concerns related to injury or property damage. Different people may be found liable for a tractor trailer accident in St. Paul to include:

Truck driver – If he or she failed to inspect or maintain the truck,

Truck owner – If the owner is responsible for improper maintenance of a tractor trailer,

Truck and part manufacturer– In some cases, it may be possible to hold a manufacturer liable for a product defect,

Cargo loader – If a cargo loader does not secure the load, or packs it in an unstable state, it can cause rollover problems for the driver.

Legal services

The ability to communicate the needs of accident victims more effectively is based on a professional knowledge of civil law and procedure in Minnesota courts, and the Federal regulations that guide the trucking industry. An experienced attorney will initiate:

Insurance company communication through trucking industry attorneys to access necessary funds to cover immediate related expenses for harmful losses and determine when it is best to settle a case through arbitration or mediation. Independent investigations to ascertain the reason for the crash. Accident victims may not be able to identify all responsible parties, but experienced truck accident lawyers can conduct the necessary investigations through scene reconstruction to ascertain fault of all parties in a truck accident case. Appropriate court filings within state designated time frames.

In many cases truck accident attorneys will work on a contingency basis where money is not needed up front and provide a guidance and strength to clients as they are dealing with emotional and physical stress caused by the accident.

Hire a lawyer

A St. Paul accident lawyer will collect and analyze data related to an accident caused by a loose tire or wheel. Accidents may be caused by one driver, several drivers, road conditions, weather, natural or other causes and legal counsel can assist with the determination of a negligence claim for recoverable damages.

Sources: