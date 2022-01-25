Who Can I Sue for Sexual Harassment in Bakersfield?

Landlords can also be sued if they sexually harass their tenants.

A wide range of individuals could potentially be sued for sexual harassment in Bakersfield. This is because sexual harassment can occur in a wide range of scenarios. If you have been sexually harassed, you might be wondering whether you can sue the party responsible. In this article, we’ll explore some of the individuals you can hold liable. In doing so, you can receive a considerable settlement that compensates you for everything you’ve been through, including any mental and emotional issues you might be experiencing.

In order to file a lawsuit, you’ll need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in California. These legal professionals can help you determine whether the guilty party can be sued. During your initial consultation, you can explore all of your legal options and determine the best way forward.

Sexual Harassment in the Workplace

Workplace sexual harassment is one of the most common reasons for sexual harassment lawsuits. If you have been sexually harassed at your workplace, you may sue your supervisor, management, corporate officers, co-workers, or anyone else who harassed you. In addition, you can sue the company itself.

Sexual Harassment by a Landlord

Generally speaking, the same rules apply to both workplaces and living spaces. In both situations, you are guaranteed certain rights and protections under the Civil Rights Act. If you have been sexually harassed by your landlord, you can sue them and receive compensation.

Sexual Harassment at Schools

The Civil Rights Act also applies to schools. Students may sue teachers and other staff members for sexual harassment. They may also sue the school itself for failing to prevent or address sexual harassment between students. Finally, teachers may sue other teachers or staff members for sexual harassment. If you have a student who has been sexually harassed at their school, you are well within your rights to file a lawsuit.

Sexual Harassment by Doctors

Doctors may also be sued for sexual harassment by their patients. We have seen this situation in a number of recent scandals. For example, in December of 2021 it was reported that the Medical Board had reinstated the licenses of two Bakersfield doctors, despite the fact that they had admitted to sexual misconduct with patients.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified sexual harassment attorney, there are many options available. Choose the best attorney you can find, and you can give yourself a much better chance of success with your lawsuit. Remember, it’s always a good idea to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible. The statute of limitations may prevent you from moving ahead with your lawsuit if you wait too long, so be proactive and book your consultation today.