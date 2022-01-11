Who Can I Sue for Sexual Harassment in Dallas?

Texas has recently made changes to its sexual harassment laws, and these new laws allow you to sue anyone who is “acting in the interests of an employer.”

A wide range of individuals may be responsible for sexual harassment in workplaces. One of the most worrying things about these incidents is that you can never truly tell who might be a harasser at companies throughout the nation. Major executives at corporations can be guilty of sexual misconduct, and so can supervisors at fast food franchises. If you have suffered sexual harassment at your workplace in Texas, you might be wondering who you can sue. Do you sue the company that employed you, or the specific person responsible for your harassment? Can you sue both parties?

These questions are probably best left answered by a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney in Dallas. If you’ve been sexually harassed at your workplace, you should get in touch with one of these legal professionals as soon as possible. Once you’ve teamed up with an attorney, you can start approaching this difficult situation in an efficient, confident manner. Your lawyer can answer any questions you might have and help you figure out who you should sue.

Suing the Company

Under certain circumstances, you may be able to sue the company itself rather than a specific individual. For example, you may successfully argue that the company knew about your harassment but did nothing to address the issue. Perhaps you filed reports to management about the harassment you were experiencing, but no action was taken. Your company may have also hired an individual who had a known history of sexually harassing workers. Finally, your company may have fired you as a retaliatory measure after you reported someone for sexual harassment. A company can be sued under all of the above circumstances.

Suing the Individual

Texas has recently made changes to its sexual harassment laws, and these new laws allow you to sue anyone who is “acting in the interests of an employer.” This may include a supervisor, a manager, or even a co-worker. Because of these new laws, you can directly sue individuals for sexual harassment in addition to the company itself.

This can be a good idea for a number of reasons. Firstly, it allows you to pursue a sense of justice and closure as you heal from the mental effects of harassment. Secondly, it ensures that harassers see genuine consequences for their actions, which dissuades them from committing further acts of sexual harassment against other employees in the future.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Dallas area for a qualified, experienced sexual harassment attorney, there are plenty of qualified attorneys available to assist you. These legal professionals can guide you towards a positive legal outcome, ensuring that you receive a fair, adequate settlement for your damages. No one should escape liability for sexual harassment, whether they are an individual or an entire company. Book your consultation today, and strive for justice in an efficient manner.