Who Gets the Pet? Understanding Pet Custody in Australia

When couples separate, questions about property, finances, and living arrangements are inevitable. Yet for many, one of the most emotional concerns is, “Who gets to keep the pet?” Pets are often considered family members, and their future after a breakup can be just as important as any other issue. Recent changes to Australian family law, effective from June 2025, have given courts clearer authority to handle disputes involving animals. This new framework, often referred to as the pet custody laws, ensures that companion animals are treated with greater care and fairness than in the past.

The New Legal Framework for Pet Custody in Australia

Historically, Australian family law treated pets strictly as property, no different from a car or a piece of furniture. Under the recent reforms, however, companion animals now receive specific consideration. A companion animal is defined as one kept primarily for emotional support or friendship, meaning dogs, cats, and birds typically qualify.

Animals used for business or farming, such as sheepdogs on rural properties, are excluded from these provisions. Still, for family pets, the law now gives judges more flexibility. Courts may order who will keep the pet, whether ownership should be transferred, or in rare cases, whether the pet should be sold. These adjustments aim to make pet custody cases less confusing and more compassionate.

Deciding Who Keeps the Pet After Separation

Ownership is not automatically determined by who paid for the pet or whose name is on the registration papers. Instead, the court examines who has been the primary caregiver. Feeding, walking, arranging vet appointments, and providing day-to-day care all play a role. The court also considers which person can best meet the animal’s needs in the future, including housing, stability, and emotional connection.

In situations where children are involved, the relationship between the pet and the child is particularly important. If the animal plays a strong role in the child’s life, this factor will weigh heavily in the court’s decision. These considerations highlight that pet custody is no longer about ownership alone but about what is fair and what promotes the wellbeing of the animal.

How Courts Approach Pet Custody Disputes

When disagreements over pets reach the courtroom, judges follow the new guidelines to resolve the issue. Past incidents of neglect or mistreatment can disqualify one party from gaining ownership. The emotional bond between the pet and either party, or even between the pet and children, is carefully assessed.

Ultimately, the court may assign sole ownership of the pet to one individual, transfer it to another party with their consent, or in rare cases order that the pet be sold. The central goal remains fairness while also ensuring that the animal is not treated merely as an asset but as a valued member of the family.

For separating couples in New South Wales, seeking advice from family lawyers in Sydney can make this process clearer. These specialists understand how the reforms operate in practice and can guide individuals toward achieving outcomes that protect both their rights and the welfare of their pets.

Can Couples Share Custody of a Pet?

A common question is whether pets can be shared, much like parenting arrangements for children. Legally, the answer is no. The court cannot order shared custody of a pet. The law still classifies animals as property, meaning binding arrangements must give full responsibility to one person.

That said, couples are free to make private agreements. Some former partners choose to alternate care informally, creating their own schedules to ensure the pet spends time with both. However, these agreements are not enforceable by the court. If one party decides to stop participating, the other cannot rely on legal orders to enforce shared pet care.

Pets as Property in Family Law

Although pets are granted special attention under the new framework, they remain legally defined as property. This means pet disputes still form part of the overall property settlement during separation or divorce. The difference lies in how courts now evaluate pets compared with other assets.

Companion animals are not simply divided like household items. Their emotional value and the relationships they foster are integral to the court’s reasoning. This recognition marks a significant step forward in how the law understands the role of pets within families.

Practical Implications for Couples

For those considering separation, it is important to understand that pet custody disputes can become as contentious as financial disagreements. Consulting with family law professionals early can help reduce uncertainty. Firms such as Melrose Keys Lawyers have noted that these new reforms provide couples with clearer pathways for resolving pet-related conflicts without escalating disputes unnecessarily.

The changes also reflect society’s evolving view of animals. No longer regarded as mere possessions, pets are now given protections that acknowledge their role in the emotional lives of their owners. This approach brings the law closer in line with community values, making outcomes more compassionate.

Putting Pets First

Separation is never easy, and the future of a beloved pet can add further stress to an already difficult time. The new laws on pet custody in Australia ensure that decisions about animals are made with both fairness and compassion.

Whether you are the registered owner or the person who has spent years providing care, the courts will now look at the broader picture. What matters most is the welfare of the pet, the bond it shares with each party, and the ability of its future carer to provide stability.

For anyone facing this issue, professional guidance can be invaluable. The right advice can help you navigate the legal system with less confusion and greater confidence, ensuring the best possible outcome for both you and your companion animal.