Who Gets to Keep the Pets in a Washington, D.C. Divorce?

In most states, pets are viewed as property in a divorce. This means the court will consider things like who paid for the animal and covered everyday costs as it decides which party gets to keep the animal. As rough as it may sound that an animal is viewed as an asset and not a living thing, most states’ divorce laws lay it out this way.

The good news is that animal legal experts along with advocates in Washington, D.C. pushed to change this, at least in the capital city.

The well-being of the animal may be considered in divorce under the law

On Dec. 13, 2022, The Washington Post shared details on a new bill that would provide pets with more protection and rights when being considered in divorce1. According to the source, one of the provisions of the bill states that pets wouldn’t be held to the same level as the court views property, think vehicles and houses, but instead, would be viewed as a person.

The law, which later passed, requires the court to look deeper into what the best interest of the animal is. The Washington Post says the law also gives judges the ability to order joint custody between parties.

Also, the law “ban[s] the retail sale of animals that are not rescues in an attempt to crack down on puppy mills” among other things.

Considering filing for divorce in Washington, D.C.?

Aside from deciding on pet custody, there are a handful of other matters you’ll encounter when you decide to divorce in D.C. While some couples are able to settle things like alimony, division of property, and child custody with ease, the majority of people need divorce lawyers to help them.

If you’re considering divorcing, now is the time to become familiar with the process. How much does it cost? How long will it take to divorce in D.C.? These are questions skilled Washington divorce lawyers can answer. In addition to that, D.C. divorce lawyers can also provide you with advice that caters to your particular situation.

Although some forgo their right to retain divorce lawyers, most states recommend that you at least consult with a legal expert to ensure you understand the process and your rights. It’s also a good idea to speak with child custody lawyers if minor children are involved and you’d like to know more about how D.C. laws impact your parenting rights.

