Who is Eligible for Parole in Alabama?

Many incarcerated criminals in Mobile, Alabama are very serious about pursuing parole. The reason is simple: parole allows them to be released from prison. Once released, convicts can be with their families, experience a certain degree of freedom, and generally pursue a relatively normal existence. Many family members of these incarcerated individuals research parole eligibility on behalf of their imprisoned loved ones. Convicts may also be curious about parole before they go to prison.

Whatever the case may be, it’s important to work with a qualified, experienced criminal defense attorney if you’re serious about pursuing parole in Alabama. These legal professionals not only understand when you might be eligible for parole, but they can also help you achieve parole. With their assistance, you can pursue this matter in an efficient, confident manner.

The Parole Bureau

The Parole Bureau is responsible for considering parole applications. When deciding whether or not to approve these applications, the Bureau considers whether or not the applicant is likely to re-offend, the applicant’s plan for re-entering society, input from any victims of their crimes, the seriousness of the crime committed, and the applicant’s criminal history.

Who is Eligible for Parole?

If you’re serving “good time” and you have been sentenced to 5 years or less, you will be immediately eligible for a parole hearing. If your sentence is between 5-10 years, you will need to wait 18 months for a parole hearing to be scheduled. For sentences between 10-15 years, you will need to wait 30 months. If your sentence is over 15 years, you will need to serve 33% of your sentence or 10 years, whichever number is less. If you are not receiving “good time” on your controlling sentence, then you will need to serve 33% of your sentence or 10 years, whichever is less.

It becomes more difficult to pursue parole if you have been convicted of Class A felonies. If this is the case, you will need to serve 85% of your sentence or 15 years before you are eligible for parole (whichever is less). Examples of Class A felonies include:

Rape I

Kidnapping I

Murder

Attempted murder

Sodomy I

Sexual torture

Robbery I with serious physical injury

Burglary I with serious physical injury

Arson I with serious physical injury

Medical Parole

You may also be granted medical parole, which is handled differently than normal parole. In order to be granted medical parole, you will need to be considered geriatric, terminally ill, or permanently incapacitated. However, it’s worth noting that very few people in Alabama have ever been granted medical parole.

