Who is Liable After a Truck Accident in Reno?

Reno, NV – Truck accidents account for only 10% of crashes nationwide, but they are the most dangerous as they often cause horrific injuries and deaths. If you live in Reno, it is essential that you talk to a knowledgeable Nevada truck accident lawyer before you take any action following a crash involving a commercial vehicle. Nevada has a joint and several liabilities law which allows the victim to collect damages from any of the parties that may be responsible for their injuries. The process of making a personal injury claim in such a case is more complex as you’ll need a good professional to determine who is responsible for the accident and to what degree. If your Reno truck accident lawyers determine that the trucking company is partly to blame for what happened to you, you can recover 100% of your damages from its insurer.

Who can you sue after a truck accident in Nevada?

When the police are called to the scene of a crash, they will issue a report on what happened and who appears to be responsible. For instance, the report might say that the accident was caused by the fact that the trucker lost control of the vehicle. This won’t certainly be enough for your lawyers who will dig deeper into it to understand why the trucker lost control of the vehicle.

Driver fatigue

According to federal road safety regulations, truckers are not allowed to drive for more than 11 hours in one shift, after which they must take a 10-hour mandatory break. When a driver is too tired, his faculties will be impaired, he is more likely to commit judgment errors or fall asleep behind the wheel. If the driver lost control of the vehicle because he happened to close his eyes for a few seconds, your lawyers will want to know whether he was in compliance with federal Hours of Service regulations. Sometimes the trucking company urges a driver to forget about sleep and push a little harder to get to the destination faster. In this case, the company can be held responsible for the ensuing accident and you can claim damages against their insurance.

Mechanical failure

Every time an accident report mentions a problem with the brake or steering systems, or a blown out tire, your lawyers will request documents concerning maintenance schedules from the trucking company. If it turns out the accident was caused by a mechanical failure you may be able to sue the trucking company, the company that provided maintenance or even the mechanic who was negligent.

Defective part

In some cases, it is possible to recover damages from the manufacturer of a defective part if the investigation reveals there was no way the maintenance company could have known there was a problem with that part.

Overloaded vehicle

If a truck is overloaded or the cargo is not properly balanced and secured, this may cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The police report might mention the trucker was maneuvering in an erratic error and, at first glance, one might say he was responsible for the crash. However, your lawyers will investigate if there was any problem with the cargo. Maybe the guy was not at fault at all and was desperately trying to regain control of the truck. If that is the case, your lawyer may be able to build a case against the trucking company, the shipping company or the owner of the cargo.