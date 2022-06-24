Who is Responsible for Workplace Injuries in Tennessee?

After being injured in a workplace accident, you might have several options for legal action and compensation.

Workplace injuries affect nearly every field of employment. Determining who is responsible for a workplace injury may be difficult depending on the circumstances of the accident.

Responsibility for a workplace injury may be challenging to figure out, especially if multiple parties were involved in the accident. Often, employers can be held liable if they fail to keep the workplace safe for employees. In other cases, another employer might be responsible if their negligence or intentional acts caused the injuries. Still, numerous third parties, like customers, clients, or even trespassers, might be responsible. An attorney help you explore various legal options, including lawsuits for damages. Proving liability will require evidence that demonstrates the responsible party’s negligence.

Determining Who is Liable for Workplace Injuries in Tennessee

If you have experienced a workplace injury, it is important to discuss the event with an attorney as soon as you can. You might have an idea of who is responsible, or you might have no idea. In either situation, a Tennessee workplace injury attorney can help you figure out who you can sue for damages.

Employer Liability

Employers carry a lot of responsibility when it comes to workplace safety. Employers are often responsible for providing safe work equipment, implementing training, enforcing safety protocols, and inspecting for possibly unsafe working conditions. When something goes wrong, it is often traced back to the employer’s negligence.

One example of an employer being responsible for a workplace injury is when employees are hurt because an employer failed to install working smoke detectors. Under these conditions, employees might not be alerted to the fire and suffer burns or smoke inhalation injuries. It is the employer’s duty to make sure safety equipment like smoke detectors is in working order.

Coworker Liability

Workplace injuries might happen even if an employer takes all reasonable steps necessary to create a safe work environment. Coworkers might act negligently and cause injuries despite available safety equipment and protocols. In some cases, disputes between coworkers culminate in fights or intentional inflictions of harm. While employers are not liable for criminal acts of employees, you might still hold the worker responsible.

Suing coworkers is sometimes difficult, depending on the situation. Certain Workers’ Compensation laws might make filing this kind of lawsuit impossible. If you were hired under a contract, the contract terms might restrict you from suing a coworker without first going through arbitration or mediation. Talk to a Nashville personal injury lawyer before making definitive plans, and they can help you decide what your next step should be.

Third-Party Liability

Many workplace accidents do not happen because of other people in the workplace. Instead, people outside the workplace might be responsible. Negligent clients, customers, or even trespassers might create unsafe work conditions that lead to accidents and injuries. Identifying responsible third parties is sometimes difficult, but a Tennessee workplace injury lawyer will help you hold them accountable and get your damages covered.

A product liability case is one example of a third party being responsible for a workplace injury. If the tools or equipment you use at work are defective, damaged, or dangerous, the manufacturer can be sued as a third party. Generally, the injuries should result from a defect or design flaw in the product. If you were misusing the tool or item when you were injured, the manufacturer would not be liable.

Alternatively, someone who is not supposed to be at your place of work might create a dangerous environment or cause an accident. Perhaps a trespasser looking to commit a crime like theft pushed you to the ground during an altercation, and you were injured. Another example might be an angry customer or client who loses their temper and hits you. In these instances, it is important to identify the third party as soon as possible so you can commence legal action against them.

Exploring Legal Options After a Workplace Injury in Tennessee

After being injured in a workplace accident, you might have several options for legal action and compensation. A personal injury lawsuit against the person or people responsible for your injuries is a good way to get all your damages covered so you can recover in peace. In other cases, plaintiffs are required by law to pursue Workers’ Compensation claims, and personal injury lawsuits against employers and possibly coworkers are not permitted.

Personal injury lawsuits cover a wide range of injuries and accidents, including many workplace injuries. You may sue employers, coworkers, third parties, and more, depending on your circumstances. One person or several might be responsible, and all can be named in your lawsuit.

Workers’ Compensation is another possible legal route that may or may not be optional. Under Workers’ Compensation, you have access to more limited compensation for medical bills and a portion of lost wages. On top of that, you are barred from suing employers. Not all employees are bound by the rules of Workers’ Compensation, and a Knoxville personal injury attorney can help you figure out how to circumvent the system so you can file a personal injury lawsuit.

How to Prove Who is Responsible for Workplace Injuries in Tennessee

Evidence is the lifeblood of any personal injury lawsuit. Without evidence, you cannot establish that the defendant is liable for your damages. Although evidence will differ based on a person’s unique situation, there are some kinds of evidence that a lawyer should check for right away.

In many workplaces, there are security cameras everywhere. A security camera at your place of work might have caught your accident on camera. Security camera dotage is so important because it often records the events leading up to your accident in addition to the accident itself. These kinds of details may shed light on who is liable.

We also need medical records to help you establish the extent of your injuries. Waiting to get medical treatment may hinder you when you argue over damages in court because your medical records are less than accurate. Getting immediate medical attention and making frequent doctor visits is a good way to maintain accurate records.