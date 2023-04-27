Who Is Responsible if a Commercial Truck Driver Hits Me?

Navigating the legal territory of a truck accident case can be difficult without the help of a lawyer.

Commercial trucks, also known as semi-trucks, tractor-trailers, or 18-wheelers, are a common sight on highways and roads. They are essential to the country’s transportation system, carrying goods and supplies across long distances.

However, because of their size and weight, they can cause significant damage in the event of an accident, especially when they hit a passenger vehicle. In such cases, determining who is responsible can be complex and challenging.

Liability in a Truck Accident

In a truck accident, several parties may be held liable, including the truck driver, the trucking company, the manufacturer of the truck or its parts, and the owner of the cargo.

The exact party responsible for the accident depends on several factors, including the cause of the accident, who was at fault, and whether any regulations were violated.

The Truck Driver

The truck driver is often the first person to be held responsible for a truck accident. If the driver was distracted, under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or driving recklessly, they can be held liable for the damages caused in the accident.

Additionally, if the driver failed to maintain the truck or its equipment properly or exceeded the hours of service allowed by law, they can also be held liable.

The Trucking Company

The trucking company that employs the driver may also be held liable for a truck accident. If the company failed to train or supervise its drivers properly or allowed the driver to operate a vehicle in poor condition, the company can be held responsible.

A trucking company could also be found responsible if they encouraged the driver to violate regulations, such as hours of service laws.

The Manufacturer of the Truck or its Parts

There are circumstances in which the manufacturer of the truck or one of its components may also be held accountable for an accident involving the truck.

The truck’s manufacturer may be held liable for the accident if it was brought on by a flaw in the vehicle itself or in one of its components, such as the braking system or the tires.

In addition, the manufacturer can be held accountable for the accident if it fails to provide proper warning of the dangers involved with the usage of the truck or the parts of the truck.

The Owner of the Cargo

In certain circumstances, the owner of the cargo that was being transported by the vehicle can also be held accountable for an accident involving the truck.

The cargo owner may be liable for damages if the accident was caused by the cargo being inadequately loaded or secured, as this could have been a contributing factor. The owner might also be held accountable for the incident if they failed to label any hazardous products in their possession properly.

Determining Liability in a Truck Accident

Determining who is liable for a truck accident can be a complex and time-consuming process. It may require an investigation into the cause of the accident, as well as a review of the truck’s maintenance records, the driver’s training and experience, and any regulations that were violated.

In some cases, multiple parties may be held responsible for a truck accident. For example, the truck driver may have been at fault for the accident, but the trucking company may have failed to train or supervise the driver adequately. In these cases, multiple parties may be held liable for the damages caused by the accident.

The Importance of Hiring an Experienced Attorney

It is crucial to seek the assistance of an experienced attorney if you have been involved in a truck accident. A truck accident lawyer from Morris Bart can assist you in determining who is responsible for the accident and can fight for your rights.

Navigating the legal territory of a truck accident case can be difficult without the help of a lawyer. Thankfully, many lawyers work on a contingency fee basis, meaning they won’t take any payment if they don’t secure you compensation. Moreover, Morris Bart offers a free consultation to any truck accident victims. Call a truck accident attorney today to get your case reviewed by a professional.