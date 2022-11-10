Who Needs to Meet with an Immigration Attorney in New Jersey?

The U.S. government is fairly strict when it comes to deporting or prosecuting people who have run afoul of immigration laws.

Newark, NJ – Many people who come to the United States from other countries may need the services of an immigration attorney at some point. This is because federal law contains a number of different regulations about who can enter the United States legally, how long they can stay, if they can work, reasons they may be forced to leave, and how they can become citizens.

Each individual’s situation may require a different process to receive permission to stay in the country, so it is best for anyone seeking a visa or citizenship to explain their goals to their lawyer.

People seeking work authorization

Anyone who is looking for a temporary position will need to get a visa to be authorized to work and stay in the U.S. for a period of months or years. However, the system of visas is complex and the person applying has to make sure that they apply for the right kind of visa and meet its specific requirements. The visa application can vary greatly depending on the person’s line of work or educational purposes in the country.

Those who want to stay long term or permanently

Anyone who needs to stay in the U.S. long term or indefinitely should look into getting their green card or full U.S. citizenship with the help of a lawyer. People who already have family members in the country or a history of working while holding a visa may be eligible to become permanent residents or citizens in a relatively short period of time.

Assisting family members

Immigration lawyers can help certain families come into the U.S. and stay together. There may be a number of issues that need to be handled by the lawyer, as each individual family member may need a different kind of authorization or permission to remain in the country legally. There are also certain aspects of immigration law that make it easier for family members to get authorization for other relatives.

Those facing criminal charges and deportation cases

The U.S. government is fairly strict when it comes to deporting or prosecuting people who have run afoul of immigration laws. Immigration attorneys routinely represent people in deportation cases and advocate to allow them to stay. If the person is facing any kind of criminal charge, they also need to be careful about taking a plea or other case dispositions, as this can affect their immigration status even for a minor crime.

Learning more about immigration laws in New Jersey

USAttorneys.com is a site that lists immigration lawyers in Newark and other parts of the country. People who need legal advice can use the directory to find the right local professional.