WHO Pushes Youth Nicotine Protective Measures

WHO urges tougher rules as youth nicotine product use rises.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging government officials worldwide to take protective measures against the growing use of nicotine products among young people. The warning comes as millions of teenagers continue to use tobacco, while newer products such as e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches gain popularity with younger age groups. According to the health organization, at least 40 million children between the ages of 13 and 15 currently use tobacco products. Health officials are also concerned about rising use of vaping products and nicotine pouches, which are often marketed in ways that attract teenagers and young adults, leading to the push for protective measures.

WHO officials say tobacco companies have changed their approach in recent years. While regular cigarettes remain a major source of revenue, many companies are now promoting newer nicotine products that are often sold in fruit, candy, and mint flavors, enticing to a younger crowd. Health leaders believe these products are being designed purposely to market to youth who may never have considered smoking traditional cigarettes and stronger protective measures are vital to ensuring this doesn’t continue.

Nicotine remains a highly addictive substance for all ages, including children, teenagers, and young adults whose brains are still developing. Health experts warn that addiction can form quickly and may make it harder for young people to stop using nicotine later in life. Some products also contain high levels of nicotine, raising concerns about long-term health effects, particularly if an individual begins smoking at a young age.

Particular concern has been raised about nicotine pouches, one of the fastest-growing segments of the nicotine market. These small pouches are placed between the gum and lip and do not require smoking or vaping. Health officials say the products are often promoted through social media personalities, colorful packaging, and flavor options that can make them attractive to younger users. A recent WHO report found that about 160 countries currently do not have specific regulations governing nicotine pouches. As sales continue to grow across many regions, health officials worry that millions of people remain exposed to products that are not being closely monitored.

In issuing its warning, WHO also publicly recognized individuals and organizations that have taken action against youth nicotine use. During the 2026 World No Tobacco Day Awards, leaders from several countries were honored for efforts that helped reduce tobacco use, strengthen public health laws, improve education about nicotine risks, and protect young people from marketing geared toward them. The annual awards recognize governments, health advocates, researchers, nonprofit groups, and public officials whose work has contributed to tobacco control in their communities and countries.

Despite many years of anti-smoking campaigns, tobacco use still remains a major public health problem. More than seven million people die each year from tobacco-related causes, according to the organization. Smoking and tobacco use have been linked to heart disease, lung disease, stroke, and more than 20 forms of cancer, and officials continue to view tobacco as one of the leading causes of preventable death worldwide. WHO hopes that stronger regulations, more direct, public education, and support for quitting can help prevent another generation from becoming dependent.

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WHO urges global governments to protect youth from nicotine addiction

WHO urges governments to protect young people from addiction to tobacco, nicotine products

WHO Calls for Stronger Action to Protect Youth from Rising Tobacco and Nicotine Addiction