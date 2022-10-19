Why Are Car Insurance Laws Important After an Accident in Iowa?

The first thing you need to know about Iowa’s car insurance laws is that this state does not follow a “no-fault” system.

If you’ve been injured after a car accident in Iowa, you may be wondering how you will possibly pay for your medical expenses. You may also be struggling with missed wages, as your injuries may be preventing you from working. Finally, you may also be dealing with various psychological issues, such as PTSD. How do you get compensation for all of these damages? The answer is to file a personal injury lawsuit, but first you might want to consider the various car insurance laws in Iowa. So why are these insurance laws so important?

Iowa is NOT a “No-Fault” State

The first thing you need to know about Iowa’s car insurance laws is that this state does not follow a “no-fault” system. But what exactly is no-fault insurance, anyway? Under this system, plaintiffs have the ability to pursue compensation through their own insurance providers regardless of who was to blame for the accident. They can file claims if they were injured by an animal on the road. They can file claims if they simply lost control on an icy road and hit a pole. They can even file claims if they were to blame for their own accidents.

So what does Iowa do differently? Iowa instead follows an “at-fault” system, which means that it is known as a “tort state.” This means that in order to file a claim and receive compensation for your injuries, you must hold someone else accountable for the crash. This in turn means that you will need an attorney who can help you prove that another party was negligent.

Most Accident Lawsuits are Settled Out of Court

It’s also worth pointing out that the vast majority of accident lawsuits never reach trial, and they are instead settled out of court by the insurance companies. This is another key reason why insurance laws are so important when dealing with this type of lawsuit. In most cases, your attorney will negotiate a settlement for you with an insurance representative, and you will receive financial compensation without having to go to trial.

