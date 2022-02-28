Why are Log Trucks So Dangerous in Arkansas?

Another important risk to consider is the possibility of logs falling off the truck and striking innocent motorists.

Although every commercial vehicle poses a certain degree of risk, some are more dangerous than others in Arkansas. For example, a log truck can be especially hazardous to other drivers on the road. A log truck is a common sight in the Natural State, as Arkansas’ land is more than 56% forest. Arkansas is incredibly dependent on its timber industry, and only two more states in the nation rely more heavily on this source of income. As such, it seems that log trucks will continue to be a common sight on our roads for many years to come.

But what can you do if you were injured by one of these log trucks? Your first move should be to get in touch with a qualified, experienced semi-truck attorney in Arkansas. After teaming up with one of these legal professionals, you can strive for a positive legal outcome and a fair, adequate settlement. With your settlement in hand, it becomes much easier to pay for your medical expenses, which may be considerable if you have suffered a serious injury. Paying for these medical treatments becomes virtually impossible if your injury prevents you from working, which makes your settlement incredibly crucial.

The Dangers Associated with Log Trucks

Log trucks can be especially dangerous for a number of reasons. The logs themselves can be quite difficult to load, and these logs can be extremely unbalanced on the back of a semi-truck. The logs may be of differing sizes and weights, and it can be very challenging to lay them out in a proper manner. This results in a truck that can be very unpredictable, unbalanced, and prone to rollovers.

Another important risk to consider is the possibility of logs falling off the truck and striking innocent motorists. Although most truckers make sure their loads are properly secured at all times, accidents happen. Logs can easily fall off when semi-trucks crash, making accidents even worse.

Log Truck Kills Woman in Arkansas

A recent traffic incident shows just how dangerous these log trucks can be. On November 18th, it was reported that a woman had lost her life in Arkansas after a collision with a log truck. This accident took place in Texarkana, and it involved the woman striking the log truck from behind as it turned into a private driveway. The accident is still under investigation, but it may be that the log truck turned unexpectedly without realizing that another vehicle was close behind.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you have experienced injuries in a Little Rock semi-truck crash, you need to get in touch with a qualified, experienced accident attorney as soon as possible. These legal professionals understand how traumatic and life-altering an accident like this can be. Often, these accidents are caused by gross negligence on the part of the trucker or the trucking company. With help from an attorney, you can hold these negligent parties accountable and pursue real justice. Book your consultation today.