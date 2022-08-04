Why Are Patients with Sleep Apnea Suing Tech Giant Philips?

If your machine is among the ones listed for recall, stop, don’t panic!

Sleep Apnea is a serious health condition that affects millions of people worldwide. Those with sleep apnea have trouble getting quality rest due to breathing disorders while they sleep, but machines like Philips CPAP help breathe new life into their night’s rest.

However, the same machines responsible for their good sleep are now causing them sleepless nights! This article discusses the lawsuit involving the Phillips CPAP machine, problems these machines may be causing patients with Sleep Apnea, what you can do if you believe you are suffering from side effects after using one of these machines, and more.

The Reality Of CPAP Lawsuit

Patients using CPAP are now suing tech giant Philips after reports of certain CPAP machines releasing carcinogenic materials were found to be true. Sleep apnea patients are now experiencing major side effects like cancer and respiratory illnesses after using these devices. Plaintiffs say that Philips failed to warn users of the risks involved in using their CPAP machines.

The FDA also discovered that Philips failed to recall the equipment from the market despite discovering doubtful results following safety examinations. These are the grounds for CPAP users’ legal actions against Philips.

In July 2021, the FDA classified the Philips CPAP recall as a Class I recall with potentially serious adverse health consequences. This means the recalled product may cause injury or even lead to death.

Additionally, insurance companies are suing Philips to cover the increasing costs that they now have to pay due to Philips’ incompetence and desire to put profit above safety.

Injuries Stated By The Lawsuit

According to the FDA, there are both short-term and long-term effects of using CPAP machines over some time. Among the short-term adverse side effects, you have upper respiratory issues like cough and stuffiness, which can develop into more severe conditions like shortness of breath and severe allergic reactions.

In some cases, people have also developed chronic headaches from CPAP use, skin irritation like red scars or rashes, eye irritation, eye pain, or excessive tearing; it’s even been reported that patients with existing skin conditions may suffer from worsening acne or eczema following regular usage. On the more serious end of things, we’ve seen patients suffering now from cancers like liver cancer; bladder cancer; brain cancer, among many others.

Who Is Eligible To File A Lawsuit?

Anyone who used a recalled Philips Bi-PAP, CPAP, or ventilator and suffered the Philips CPAP side effects mentioned earlier or those who lost a loved one because of these injuries may be eligible to file a lawsuit.

Injuries included in potential lawsuits cover many types of cancer, respiratory problems, and organ damage related to using a recalled Philips CPAP device. If you aren’t sure if you qualify, it’s best to speak with an attorney immediately.

Which Models Were Recalled By Philips

A voluntary recall of Philips’ sleep apnea devices was announced on June 14, 2021. The following models were among the most popular ones recalled

Dorma 400 and 500

E30

Garbin Plus

LifeVent

REMstar SE Auto

SystemOne (Q-Series)

DreamStation ASV

DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP, BiPAP

DreamStation GO CPAP, APAP, Auto CPAP

DreamStation ST, AVAPS

SystemOne ASV4

Aeris

BiPAP A30/A40 Series Device Models

BiPAP V30

C-Series ASV

Trilogy 100

Trilogy 200

Trilogy Evo

What You Should Do If Your Machine Is Recalled

If your machine is among the ones listed for recall, stop, don’t panic! There are plenty of things you can do. What you need right now is to schedule a doctor’s appointment. Your doctor will likely inform you to cease use immediately until a suitable replacement can be found.

Suppose you have been a victim because of the irresponsible behavior of these companies and suffering the adverse effects. In that case, it is the right time to contact your lawyer and claim your rightful compensation for personal damages. However, there are some limitations in the country related to this matter, so be sure to act as soon as possible before the statute of limitation ends.

Moreover, preserve all evidence relating to the device, the accessories and, of course, your before and after medical records because that will help prove that fault was indeed placed on the device by the machine’s manufacturer.

Conclusion

Sleep Apnea is a serious condition, so we recommend not taking any drastic health action without first consulting with your medical professional. Additionally, checking with an attorney is also recommended for assistance in matters related to compensation or assistance in acquiring replacements for faulty items.