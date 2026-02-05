Why Do Americans Own Guns in 2025? The Complexity of Demographics and Gun Ownership

Gun ownership trends reveal significant differences in motivations based on gender, race, and age, with protection being the leading reason across all demographics.

Gun ownership in America is widespread, but the reasons for owning firearms vary based on factors like race, age, and gender.

Report Highlights: 77% of American gun owners list protection as a primary reason for owning a firearm.

Americans aged 35 to 65 are more likely than other age groups to own firearms for protection, recreational use, and hunting .

. Black and Hispanic Americans are more likely to own guns for ideological reasons compared to other racial groups.

compared to other racial groups. White Americans are more likely to own guns for home protection, hunting, and recreational shooting.

Methodology

We cross-referenced the latest studies and surveys to deliver reliable information. However, self-reported surveys may not fully capture the views of every individual within each demographic.

Why Do Americans Own Guns?

Americans cite five primary reasons for owning a gun:

Protection Recreational use Hunting Preparation for a future crisis or disaster Inheritance from a family member

According to a YouGov survey in 2025, the majority of gun owners (77%) name protection as their main reason for owning at least one firearm. A 2023 Pew Research Center survey suggests that 19% of Americans consider protection a secondary reason, and 9% state that protection is not a reason for owning a firearm.1, 4

Reasons Americans Own Guns by Age

American gun owners aged 35 to 64 are most likely to own guns for home protection (92.5%), whereas those aged 18 to 34 are more likely to own guns for protection outside the home (89.1%).

Gun owners aged 18 to 34 are less likely than older age groups to own firearms for recreational purposes (84.5%). Of those aged 35 to 64, 88.4% gun owners are more likely to own guns for recreational purposes.

American owners over 35 are more likely to own guns for hunting. Of Americans aged 35 to 64, 74.5% own firearms for hunting. For Americans aged 18 to 34, the rate decreases to 69.8%.

Protection and recreational use are the two most common reasons for owning a gun among all age groups.

Reasons Americans Own Guns by Race

Although protection is the primary reason Americans own guns, higher rates of Hispanics and individuals of other races report owning guns for this purpose (95.8% and 94.8%, respectively). Among black American gun owners, 93.4% cite home protection, while 88.8% of white Americans report the same reason for owning guns.

White Americans are more likely to own guns for protection outside the home, whereas Black Americans and Hispanics are less likely to own firearms for this purpose.

White Americans are more likely to own guns for hunting and sport shooting compared to other races. Black Americans are less likely to own firearms for these activities than any other racial group. 2

Ideological Reasons for Owning Guns by Race

Cultural and ideological reasons to own a gun vary among races. For example, Black Americans are more likely to cite firearm ownership as being necessary for protection from police, against people with opposing beliefs, and at public events, demonstrations, and rallies than members of other races. White Americans are less likely to own firearms for ideological reasons. 2

Reasons for Gun Ownership by Gender

American men are more likely than women to own a firearm for home protection (91.4%). In contrast, American women are more likely than men to own a gun for protection outside the home (86.0%). 2 Men are more likely to own a firearm for hunting and recreational shooting than women.

Reasons Americans Own Guns: Wrap-Up

Most American gun owners cite personal protection as the main reason for owning guns, both at and away from home. White and middle-aged Americans are more likely to own firearms for hunting and recreational shooting compared to other age and racial groups.

Men are more likely than women to own firearms for various purposes, including protection, hunting, and recreational shooting.

Overall, gun ownership trends reveal significant differences in motivations based on gender, race, and age, with protection being the leading reason across all demographics.

