Why Do Some Car Accident Cases Take Longer to Settle?

If you have been involved in a car accident and wonder, “why is the insurance company taking forever to settle my claim?” you are not alone. Let’s discuss why your case may be taking so long and how an attorney may be able to help speed up the settlement process.

1. Your Crash Was Unique

You cannot compare an accident involving a large truck to an accident involving a smaller car. A truck accident may leave you with extensive injuries and property damage that may take longer to investigate and settle.

Additionally, other than the driver, truck accidents may have other responsible parties involved, including the trucking company, manufacturer, and dealership. Unfortunately, these parties may have different insurance policies and carriers that can lengthen or complicate the claim process.

2. Lack of Sufficient Information from the Accident Scene

Insurance companies settle cases based on evidence. Therefore, this means that if critical pieces of evidence such as the other driver’s contact details, witness statements, and photographic evidence are missing, chances are your case will take longer than expected.

However, hiring an experienced auto attorney right after an accident can help ensure you have all the necessary information and documentation you need to pursue your compensation. Your attorney can help you gather and preserve all necessary evidence before it’s lost or destroyed. They can also help you get essential details about the parties involved in the accident.

3. You’re Having Trouble with the Insurance Company

After an accident, the insurance adjuster may contact you for a statement. Be very careful when talking to them. In most cases, their primary objective is to trick you into making damaging statements that could jeopardize your claim.

They may also ask you some leading questions that may imply that the events leading to your accident happened differently. Unfortunately, this could push you to agree with their statement, leading to complications that could cause delays in your claim settlement.

Therefore, make sure you speak with an experienced attorney before you talk to an insurance adjuster. Your attorney can speak with the insurance company on your behalf and fight any tricks they may use to minimize or deny your claim. Your attorney can also help you avoid common mistakes car accident victims make when dealing with insurance companies.

4. Documentation Mistakes

It’s crucial to get things right when filing and submitting your claim, as even the slightest documentation mistake or missed deadline can delay your claim. Thankfully, an experienced attorney can help update and review your documents to avoid unnecessary delays.

Why Speak With an Attorney?

Having the right attorney on your side is extremely important, especially if you experience severe injuries, like a brain injury or spinal cord injury. If you have been involved in an accident, one of the first steps you should take after seeking medical attention is discussing your accident with an experienced car accident lawyer. This can help you avoid making mistakes that could result in your claim being delayed or denied.