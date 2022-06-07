Why Does Back Pain Occur After Car Accidents?

People may experience serious pain or loss of feeling in their lower back, hips, and legs if there is damage to the lower section of the spine.

Cedar Rapids, IA – Motor vehicle collisions can cause all kinds of injuries, but back pain is one of the most common. There are a number of reasons for this, as trauma to the neck and back area is often the result of many car accidents and associated impacts, even the damage appears to be minor at first. Any kind of health problems that a victim of a collision experiences can be summarized in a civil lawsuit, and the person or business responsible will have to pay for these costs if they are liable. Attorneys who focus on accidents in Iowa have extensive knowledge of this process and they are available to assist anyone who is considering a lawsuit.

Whiplash injuries

The upper back and neck area can be affected due to the sudden impact and movement of the head that occurs during a car crash. This kind of pain and irritation that occurs is commonly referred to as whiplash, and it is one of the most likely results after a motor vehicle accident. After many car crashes, the victim may need to get medical advice and treatment before the symptoms will go away.

Lower back problems

People may experience serious pain or loss of feeling in their lower back, hips, and legs if there is damage to the lower section of the spine. This area of the spine will have to carry most of a person’s weight, which is why the pain can become constant and severe. The way that a person is seated in a car often causes tension or unnatural movements of the part of the back during a crash.

Damaged discs

The impact of a crash can also cause problems with the discs between the vertebrae and nerves in these areas. Due to the placement of the bone and the nerves near the damaged discs, this can become a very serious type of back pain.

Delayed onset of symptoms

When someone does not experience back pain immediately after a car crash, they may still have some kind of damage that will cause pain at a later time. Delayed back pain is another problem that many victims of car crashes will experience at some point. The victim should notify their doctor and their attorney if they may suddenly need additional treatment.

Learning more about the process to file a civil lawsuit in Iowa

