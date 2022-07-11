Why Good Health Means Good Business

So don’t feel guilty about putting yourself first and understand that investing in your wellbeing will only benefit you in the long run.

How often do you read about successful entrepreneurs that defy the laws of logic? The internet is filled with advice from people who prioritize work over everything else in life, individuals running several demanding businesses simultaneously, and celebrities propagating 80-hour work weeks.

But here’s the thing. Yes, there are benefits to a work-first-rest-later approach to life – but they come at a price. Work-related stress rates are higher than they’ve ever been before. Growing numbers of people are deciding to quit their jobs because they’ve realized they’re unhappy. And the cost of stress-related health issues is on the rise.

So, it could be argued that, as a professional, your priority shouldn’t be to put everything you can into your business. Instead, it’s to take better care of your physical and mental wellbeing (and that of your employees) because, as it turns out, good health means good business.

Physical Wellbeing & Business Success

The first thing you need to understand about the connection between health and business is that being healthy means saving precious resources.

According to research from McKinsey, adopting healthy behaviors, making healthcare accessible, and improving medication adherence would reduce healthcare costs by 40% over the next two decades. Moreover, the economy would benefit too with a $12 trillion increase in GDP by 2040.

If you consider this data, it’s no surprise that some of the world’s leading companies are investing in the wellbeing of their workers. Meta, for example, offers employees extensive healthcare coverage and a wellness allowance. And Google gives its employees access to onsite wellness centers, mental health apps, and mental health assistance.

Sure, as a business leader, you may not be in the position (financially) to do the same as these Fortune 500 companies. Nonetheless, you can encourage your workers and teammates to take better care of themselves. (Plus, you should set an example by showing your team that you, yourself, are doing what it takes to keep yourself physically and emotionally healthy.)

The Connection Between Hours Worked & Productivity

The second most important thing you need to understand about the connection between health and business success is that working more does not equal achieving more.

Sure, this may sound counterintuitive. However, science shows that there’s only so much productive work an individual can do in a day.

According to research, the average worker spends two hours and 53 minutes being productive. The remaining five hours spent at work are often wasted on non-work-related things and distractions.

So, instead of trying to fit more into your schedule, try to employ an alternative approach to achieving business success.

For example, taking enough time away from the office can help you gain mental clarity. Instead of working through lunch, why not take a walk in a nearby park? Or you could do a quick workout to get your blood pumping.

Another thing you can do to become more productive is to pay attention to your rest. Getting a better night’s sleep will substantially improve how fast you can work. Moreover, it will aid your problem-solving skills and even help your creativity. This is why good sleep hygiene, a good queen sized mattress, and at least a couple of days off every month is so important if you want to do a great job at work.

And finally, don’t underestimate the role of enjoying your hobbies in helping you achieve business success. Finding fulfillment outside the workplace will help you handle stress and minimize your risk of health conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure, and obesity. So, don’t be afraid to explore various de-stressing hobbies, whether that’s yoga, painting, playing music, or just hiking.

Emotional Wellbeing & Your Chances of Success

Finally, if you’re looking to explore the connection between good health and good business, don’t forget about the role emotional wellbeing plays in allowing you to achieve your professional goal.

Something as elementary as implementing mindfulness practices can be enough to see improved business success. And, it should go without saying that addressing your feelings, traumas, and anxieties (preferably with the help of a certified coach or therapist) will free up mental space that will allow you to focus on your work when you need to.

So, if you ever feel like you need a break, that you’re overwhelmed, or simply need to vent, don’t ignore the feeling. Act on it, take care of your mental health and know that you’ll benefit both personally and professionally.

Final Thoughts

Finding the right balance between self-care and work can be tough. It could be argued that it’s an act you’ll probably spend the rest of your professional life perfecting.

But whatever course of action you decide to take, remember that taking care of your health is not an option if you’re after success. It’s a must.

So don’t feel guilty about putting yourself first and understand that investing in your wellbeing will only benefit you in the long run.