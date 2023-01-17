Why is Driving a Commercial Vehicle in Milwaukee So Dangerous?

Drivers of standard vehicles may never experience what it is like to have to drive for more than a few hours at a time.

Milwaukee, WI – Having to operate a large commercial vehicle such as a semi truck for several hours a day is one of the most dangerous jobs in Wisconsin and other states. Drivers always need to be mindful of certain safety issues due to the possibility of an accident, and being on the road for hours makes staying focused more difficult. Aside from causing property damage and injuries, the driver and their employer can be found liable in civil lawsuits if they are responsible for a crash.

Here are a few of the factors that tend to contribute to truck accidents in the Milwaukee area.

Deadlines and stress concerns

Many commercial drivers are paid in a manner that gives an incentive to drive as many miles per day as they can. This includes pay per delivery, pay per mile, and other forms of pay that are related to the total amount of driving the person has completed in their pay period. Because of this system, many drivers may attempt to push the limits of how much they drive each day.

Issues with substance abuse

Many truckers resort to various forms of substance abuse to help handle the stress and isolation of driving for long periods of time. A lot of long distance drivers are also known to be smokers, which is unhealthy. A driver who has consumed alcohol or drugs and then gets on the road can face the possibility of accidents, criminal charges, and revocation of their commercial driving privileges. Once a driver has an issue with drunk driving or similar offenses on their traffic record, it can also be difficult for them to find work in the future.

The cargo

Sometimes, the materials that are on the truck can contribute to dangers associated with driving. This includes hazardous materials such as fuel, radioactive substances, chemicals, and other items which can be harmful to people or the environment if they are ever released. There is also the possibility that non-hazardous cargo can contribute to an accident if it is not loaded properly or the load is too heavy.

The possibility of distractions

Drivers of standard vehicles may never experience what it is like to have to drive for more than a few hours at a time. When a commercial driver has been on the roads for an entire day, maintaining focus and avoiding mistakes starts to become a serious concern. While there are mandatory break and rest periods to help drivers retain focus, these are not always obeyed as they should be. Even just a brief distraction can have catastrophic consequences if the driver causes a truck crash.

More info about truck accident lawsuits in Milwaukee

