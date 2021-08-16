Why Lawyers Should Focus on Spanish-Speaking Markets in a Post-Covid World

Make the most out of this unique period of history by implementing a bilingual legal marketing strategy today.

More than 559 million people worldwide speak Spanish.

To break this statistic out even further, about 13% of the U.S. population speaks Spanish at home. This makes Spanish the second most-used language aside from English in the United States. This is heavily due to the fact that the U.S. has the second-largest population of Spanish speakers in the world (second only to Mexico).

It’s projected that roughly 1/3rd of people in the U.S. will speak Spanish by 2050 (this also takes bilingual citizens into account). Considering the impact of the pandemic on the Spanish-speaking community, and the fact that many people are relocating in a post-COVID world, the likelihood of this population continuing to grow is incredibly high.

The data behind these numbers is pointing to an ever-growing opportunity to tap into bilingual marketing. All industries, particularly those practicing law, should take this into consideration when implementing their marketing plan for 2021 and beyond.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Spanish-Speaking Community

It’s safe to say that the COVID-19 pandemic took an exasperated toll on the Hispanic community. The essential labor force is largely comprised of Spanish speakers; the frontlines were chock-full of Hispanic transit, healthcare, hospitality, meatpacking, and agricultural workers with a greater risk of exposure to the virus. Additionally, these workers tend to have less adequate access to healthcare, making them even more vulnerable.

It’s been reported that the Spanish-speaking community is more likely to contract the COVID-19 virus, to experience more severe cases, to lack access to testing, and ultimately to die from it. Add on the additional fallout of the mental strain brought on by a global pandemic, and the perfect storm manifests.

Aside from the health-related repercussions, unemployment rates among the Hispanic community skyrocketed to approximately 18.5% in April 2020. On top of that, a whopping 38% of Spanish-speaking adults said they experienced discrimination in some way during the pandemic.

All of these stats point to a huge demand for legal services which serve Spanish-speaking clients as the world begins to slowly but surely go back to “normal.”

The Importance of Focusing on the Spanish-Speaking Market

It goes without saying that the future of marketing is inclusive marketing; and if businesses don’t keep up, they’ll miss out on a huge opportunity to grow at scale.

As law firms grow their practices and expand their business, it’s important for them to incorporate inclusivity into the foundation of their strategy. Inclusivity is quickly transitioning from a “nice to have” to an absolute “must-have,” and will eventually be standard practice.

Why Bilingual Marketing Should be Considered Standard Practice

According to a 2019 study conducted by CMO by Adobe, an astronomical 61% of consumers value diversity in marketing efforts.

If a firm leaves out almost half of the population of the United States in regards to its messaging and outreach, it will not go unnoticed. This is also a critical time to tap into the Spanish-speaking market amidst the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic; as mentioned above, this community was disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Considering the ever-changing demographic and cultural makeup of our society, it’s crucial to keep up with the demand for representation and accessibility. Implementing a bilingual digital marketing strategy will ensure that a firm will attract the right clients at the right time.

The Influence of Social Media on the Hispanic Community

The Hispanic population is most likely to connect with a brand via social media. The most prolific platforms they use are Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat (the third one comes to us as a bit of surprise). These sites are oftentimes considered the top of the sales funnel because they’re used for primary research to review products and services.

These social media sites have evolved from pure entertainment to learning resources and discussion boards. In order to break through to a bilingual audience, lawyers need to position themselves as thought leaders in their particular area of practice. It’s best practice to share thoughtful articles, engage in conversation, and reshare other people’s posts in order to nurture a community.

This will build trust among potential clients and keep these thought leaders top of mind as they try to find the right lawyer for their specific needs.

Closing Thoughts

A legal firm’s digital marketing strategy should always include the Spanish-speaking community in their digital marketing strategy; it’s no longer considered “extra credit.” Due to the expected boom of the Hispanic population living in the U.S., bilingual marketing is now becoming standard practice for law firms across the nation.

This is especially important in a post-COVID world in which many people in the Hispanic community faced an unprecedented amount of health-related and pandemic-related employment injustices.

They’re seeking legal guidance now more than ever, whether via social media or word of mouth.

Make the most out of this unique period of history by implementing a bilingual legal marketing strategy today. Connect with your local Spanish-speaking community and become the trusted legal authority they most likely need.