Why Legal AI Has to Be Built from the Ground Up

The success of agentic legal AI depends less on the sophistication of a model and more on the strength of the system surrounding it.

Legal operations leaders are discovering a hard truth about AI: drafting tools aren’t a replacement for running legal work.That gap between AI-assisted work and AI-executed work is one of the clearest challenges facing legal technology.

Legal teams used to evaluate AI by the quality of its outputs: cleaner drafts, faster summaries, more accurate contract analysis. Those capabilities were built for assistance, not autonomous execution.

Now legal departments want AI to do more than generate copy. They want it to move legal work forward by autonomously routing requests, updating systems, managing approvals and escalating exceptions.

That transition is proving harder than many expected because there’s a structural problem in how legal technology is built.

Most legal technology platforms were designed for a world in which humans directed the process. Lawyers searched for information, navigated workflows and moved matters from one stage to the next. But when you layer AI agents onto architectures originally designed for human operators, it doesn’t necessarily create autonomy.

Organizations are now seeing a growing gap between what AI can generate and what legal technology can operationalize. Tasks that appear straightforward in a demonstration become significantly more complex when scaled across thousands of contracts, multiple business units, interconnected workflows and compliance requirements.

It forces legal teams to ask a more fundamental question: Is their technology built for autonomous execution, or is it just AI-assisted work with a better interface?

New benchmarking reporting is beginning to reveal the answer.

Why benchmarks are changing

Earlier frameworks like LegalBench helped advance the industry’s understanding of legal reasoning by evaluating tasks like issue spotting, classification, extraction and statutory analysis. They were useful, but limited because they measured isolated tasks, not end-to-end execution.

Newer benchmarks have shifted to evaluating multi-step assignments lawyers routinely perform, where information must be gathered, analyzed, synthesized and converted into a final work product. Factor’s 2026 GenAI in Legal Benchmarking Report adds another layer to this shift by focusing on whether legal teams are actually able to convert access into repeatable impact.

What Legal AI Benchmarks Are Revealing

Benchmarks show that the gap between generating legal outputs and executing legal workflows remains significant.

According to Factor, only 22% of in-house counsel and law firm leaders report a high level of trust in AI-generated outputs, and about 70% say outputs still require targeted edits or extensive rework before they can be relied on. That matters when the output feeds a legal intake queue, an approval chain or a contract redline process.

When AI functions as a copilot, lawyers can absorb the cost of verification by reviewing outputs before acting on them. Autonomous workflows operate under a different standard. Legal operations teams have to trust both the output and the process that produced it. Excessive verification can quickly erode the efficiency gains that autonomy is meant to create.

In Vals AI’s legal research benchmark, systems generally performed well on discrete research tasks, but results became less consistent when questions required retrieving information across multiple jurisdictions, synthesizing numerous sources or navigating more complex workflows.

These findings mirror what many legal operations teams encounter every day. A system may excel at an individual task, but enterprise legal work rarely happens in isolation. It spans thousands of contracts, distributed repositories and interconnected workflows. What works for a single task does not always scale to an entire legal team.

As complexity increases, the challenge becomes retrieving the right information and executing work reliably at scale.

Misconceptions that trip up legal ops evaluations

One misconception is that building an agentic system simply means connecting a foundation model to legal data. The common pitch is “agents + data = autonomy.” In reality, the real constraint is whether the surrounding system can route, govern and explain decisions.

While advances in AI have made it easier to develop new applications, getting a system to work is only the starting point. Maintaining security, governance, reliability and accuracy over time is still difficult, particularly in highly regulated environments where legal teams must be able to explain and defend outcomes. That’s more than an efficiency issue. It’s a consumer and regulatory issue when errors affect disclosures, approvals or contract terms.

Legal departments also face the economic realities of autonomy. Many organizations can measure whether AI generates faster outputs, but not whether autonomous systems are creating sustainable operational value. As usage grows, factors such as inference costs, monitoring requirements and workflow maintenance become more important considerations.

What enterprise-scale autonomy actually requires

Enterprise-scale autonomy requires treating autonomy as a system capability. There has to be an environment specifically designed for an AI system to take action, collaborate across workflows and operate within organizational controls.

Search and retrieval at scale

Perhaps the clearest indicator of enterprise readiness is search and retrieval. Drafting quality often dominates conversations about legal AI, but enterprise legal teams rarely struggle to generate more content. They more often struggle to locate the right information across fragmented systems and years of accumulated legal knowledge. An autonomous system can’t make good decisions if it can’t reliably find the information those decisions depend on. Workflow orchestration across systems and stakeholders

A second requirement is completing workflows like triggering approvals, collecting required information and advancing work through established processes while keeping stakeholders informed. Most platforms can assist with portions of these activities. Far fewer orchestrate the entire workflow reliably without constant prompting. Exception handling and human-in-the-loop governance

Legal work is filled with ambiguity. For example, contracts might contain conflicting terms, or business circumstances might create exceptions. An autonomous system must provide visibility into what happened, why decisions were made and where human intervention is required.

A practical checklist for evaluating “agentic” claims

As legal AI vendors increasingly position their products as “agentic,” legal operations teams must separate genuine workflow autonomy from sophisticated automation layered onto legacy systems.

Use these architectural tests to pressure-check the claim:

Autonomous review: Can a contract be reviewed against organizational policies and converted into structured data — consistently across hundreds or thousands of agreements?

Can a contract be reviewed against organizational policies and converted into structured data — consistently across hundreds or thousands of agreements? Workflow execution: Can workflows be executed without users manually advancing each step?

Can workflows be executed without users manually advancing each step? Retrieval quality at scale: Can the system retrieve relevant information accurately across large and distributed datasets?

Can the system retrieve relevant information accurately across large and distributed datasets? Governance and explainability: Can users understand how decisions were made? Are actions traceable through audit logs?

Execution starts with architecture

The drafting breakthroughs have already happened. The next advantage will come from workflow reliability and the ability to execute legal work at scale.

The success of agentic legal AI depends less on the sophistication of a model and more on the strength of the system surrounding it. The legal teams that gain the most value from AI will be those that invest in the right foundation — architectures designed to support routing, approvals, auditability and exception handling.