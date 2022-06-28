Why Should Workers Review Their Pay Regularly in Louisiana?

All workers will notice some deductions on their pay statements related to things such as taxes and social security.

New Orleans, LA – Problems with improper pay are one of the most common reasons that workers may end up in a legal dispute. Many employers around the country engage in illegal pay practices that cost their workers significant sums of money over time. Workers should always review their hours and pay statements to determine if they have been paid properly. If any problems are found, the person can speak with an attorney to receive advice regarding how to proceed with an unpaid wage lawsuit.

Requirement to keep records

Employers throughout Louisiana and the rest of the United States are required to keep records of their employees’ hours. These records must also contain basic identifying information, such as the person’s name, pay rate, and position within the company. If such records are not available for inspection by request from a labor board or employee, it is possible that the employer can be sanctioned and face various kinds of fines.

Overtime issues

Any non-exempt employee who has worked more than forty hours in a seven day consecutive period is entitled to overtime pay. This is pay at one and one half times their regular rate. Unfortunately, many employers either misclassify workers as salaried or exempt, or simply refuse to pay overtime even though this is illegal. When a worker discovers missing overtime, they should notify their employer. The worker is entitled to the full amount of outstanding overtime pay, and if there is a lawsuit additional damages such as interest for late pay may be available to the worker.

Minimum wage laws

Every worker is entitled to be paid at least at the federal minimum wage, or a state minimum wage if the state has enacted laws to increase their own minimum wage beyond the federal amount. Louisiana is a state that has the same minimum wage as required by federal law. This means that no employer can attempt to compensate the worker at a lower hourly amount.

Illegal deductions

All workers will notice some deductions on their pay statements related to things such as taxes and social security. However, there are only a few types of deductions that are legal, and it is common practice for some employers to falsely believe that they can simply take other expenses out of a worker’s paycheck. Any deductions should be discussed with an employer, and if the issue is not resolved, a lawyer can review the situation to make sure the worker is being paid properly.

