Why Working with Your Ex in an Iowa Custody Case is Important

They don’t call it a “custody battle” for nothing. These legal cases have the potential to become incredibly contentious, with both spouses fighting tooth and nail for their children. After the custody trial is over, many parents are left feeling bitter and resentful, and in many cases, these feelings never truly fade away. But is this combative approach really helpful? In this article, we’ll explore why it might actually be beneficial to adopt a more communicative and cooperative stance when dealing with your spouse in a custody case.

If you're going through a custody battle in Iowa, it makes sense to get help from a qualified, experienced child custody attorney.

Family Courts are More Likely to Award Custody to Parents Who Can Communicate

The Iowa courts clearly state that when determining whether custody should be awarded to either parent, they will consider a number of factors. These are all connected with the child’s best interests. Although there are many factors that the court will consider, one of the most important is whether or not both parents can communicate effectively with each other. Parents have a much better chance of being granted custody if they can show that they’re willing to cooperate and work as a team when handling matters related to their children.

This means that it may be in your best interests to communicate with your ex in a civil, polite manner – especially when you’re discussing topics related to your children. Being rude or threatening will likely be counter-productive. This is easier said than done, especially if the divorce is highly contentious in nature and both spouses harbor a great deal of resentment to one another. One spouse might even be making outlandish accusations of the other when it comes to their suitability as a parent. Try to push your emotions to the side, remain professional, and consider your child’s best interests when communicating with your ex.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

It's important to show that you can get along with your spouse, but that doesn't mean you have to let them win sole custody without putting up a fight.