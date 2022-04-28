Why You Should Call Your Lawyer Before Your Insurance Company

You risk oversharing information with your insurance company if you contact them before your lawyer.

After being involved in an accident, many people tend to contact their insurance company first before their lawyer. This is a mistake. Insurance company representatives often take advantage of unsuspicious victims to hurt their compensation claims.

Instead, call your lawyer first to seek legal help. An attorney will always act in the best interest of their client. Furthermore, they can take over communication with the insurance agents and protect your rights in the process.

Benefits of Talking to Your Lawyer First

Unlike the insurance company, your lawyer has your best interests. Also, the attorney-client privilege prevents your attorney from disclosing information that could harm your case to the insurance company and other third parties.

Therefore, the best time to contact a Dallas car accident lawyer is now, if you are involved in an accident. The compensation you receive can cover the injuries and damages you incurred.

The following are the main benefits of talking to your lawyer first after an accident:

Legal Counsel

Your lawyer can provide you with personalized legal counsel when you contact them immediately after being in a car crash. The lawyer can elaborate on your legal options and tell you who you should and should not talk to about the case, as well as what to and what not to say.

They can also counsel you on how to advocate for yourself and respond to other involved parties. The legal counsel offered by your lawyer can enable you to move forward with the case without issues.

File Claim

A lawyer is your best advocate. While victims can handle minor accident issues, major problems need a lawyer. If you were seriously injured in the accident, a legal expert can help you file a claim against the at-fault party.

Your attorney can communicate with the insurance company’s representatives and negotiate the settlement on your behalf. They can also ensure you get the right compensation for your injuries and losses.

Legal Representation

The good thing about contacting your lawyer is that they can provide you with legal representation from the beginning to the end of your settlement case.

Since lawyers are knowledgeable and have experience dealing with similar cases, you will have peace of mind knowing that your issue is in safe hands. They will handle all the paperwork and deal with all aspects of your case to ensure the court ruling is in your favor.

Disadvantages of Contacting Your Insurance Company Before Your Lawyer

While insurance company officials may appear friendly, they are not interested in rewarding you fair compensation. Their best interest is for the insurance companies they represent. Here are some disadvantages of talking to your insurance company first.

Low Compensation

When you contact your insurance company after an accident, they will try to lure you into agreeing to a particular settlement amount. In most cases, the compensation is often low. After all, that is how insurance companies make their profit. They can’t continue operating if they give all victims the correct payment for their injuries, property damage, and losses.

Never negotiate with an insurance company without the knowledge of your attorney. Only make a deal after all costs, including medical bills and lost earnings, have been factored in the settlement.

Risk of Oversharing Information

You risk oversharing information with your insurance company if you contact them before your lawyer. The company can use the information you have given them to devalue your compensation and work against you.

Don’t share much information about your accident when contacting your insurance company. Just provide them with information about the accident’s occurrence, date, time, and location. Also, tell them that you will be sending your lawyer to file a settlement claim.

Bottom Line

While insurance company representatives may want to help you after an accident, your best interests are not theirs. On the other hand, your attorney is concerned about your welfare and wants to help you.