Why You Should Hire an Attorney for Your Disability Claim

Disability benefits are a lifeline for many people who are unable to work due to illness or injury.

The disability claim process can be very confusing. It’s also very easy to get disqualified from it. If you think you are eligible for benefits, don’t waste your time trying to apply alone. An attorney can help you navigate the complexities of disability claims and get the money you deserve. If you are living with serious disabilities, the last thing you need is a denial of your application. This post highlights some of the benefits of hiring an attorney so you know why you should hire one.

Expertise and Knowledge

The disability benefits application is very confusing. The lawyers from Impact Disability Law make clear on their site that by hiring legal representation, they can advocate on your behalf and complete the application for you. Hiring an attorney who’s knowledgeable about what the process entails will save you a lot of trouble and prevent your application from being denied due to errors. It is important to make sure that you do hire an experienced lawyer, though. The best way to determine a lawyer’s level of expertise is to read their reviews. Their reviews will tell you everything you need to know about them.

Application Assistance

Most disability lawyers will be more than willing to fill out their clients’ disability benefit applications for them. However, lawyers willing to do this will typically ask their clients to sit in with them so they can answer complex questions. If you have trouble understanding government paperwork and legalese, a lawyer’s assistance will be an invaluable resource. Even minor misunderstandings can cause major errors on your application. If you have no experience filling government documents out, the last thing you should attempt to do is a disability benefit application, because mistakes could delay your application’s processing and even lead to denial.

Appeal Representation

Even with a lawyer’s support, there is a chance your application could be denied. One thing you can be sure about is that denials that come when you have a lawyer’s support will not be caused by mistakes on your application. The government might decide that your reasons do not satisfy the criteria for acceptance. In the event your application is denied, your lawyer will be able to appeal the decision and represent you at hearings and in court. You have a much better chance of appealing a denial with a lawyer than you do alone.

Mental Support

The process of applying for government benefits can be extremely stressful, especially if you are living with new disabilities. An attorney will be able to provide mental support, talking you through the process and helping you to come to terms with life on benefits. Any questions you have can be directed to your attorney, and they can recommend mental health professionals to you if you are struggling. Exercise the same level of care when finding a mental health professional as you would an attorney. Read reviews, and guides, and check out star ratings before making a hiring decision.

Disability benefits are a lifeline for many people who are unable to work due to illness or injury. An attorney will be able to help you with the application process, massively increasing your chances of acceptance. Find the most qualified and experienced attorney you can.