Will My Claim for Frozen Pipe Damage be Denied in Alaska?

Pipes freeze all the time in Alaska. For many homeowners, this is just another reality of living in one of the coldest and most rural parts of the nation. This type of property damage can be quite significant, and you might be wondering whether or not your homeowners insurance policy actually covers it. While frozen pipes might just be another reality of life in Alaska, it doesn’t have to be a financially ruinous situation. After all, this is why homeowners get insurance in the first place.

But what happens if your claim is denied? In this situation, your best bet would be to get in touch with a qualified attorney in Alaska who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims. These legal professionals can help you push back against insurance companies, ensuring that you receive a fair, adequate settlement for your damage. Although insurance companies like to deny frozen pipe claims for a variety of reasons, not all of their potential excuses will be legitimate. A qualified attorney can hold these insurance providers accountable.

Your Insurance Policy Will Cover Most Burst Pipe Damage

For the most part, a standard homeowners insurance policy will cover damage caused by burst or frozen pipes. Remember, the damage will likely involve not just the pipe itself, but the rest of your home. A burst pipe can result in a considerable amount of liquid spilling onto your furniture, your flooring, your carpets, and a wide range of other valuables. In addition, mold can easily grow in this scenario, and this can result in significant cleanup costs. Finally, contractors may need to remove your wall in order to access the burst or frozen pipe, and this involves additional costs.

When Might Your Claim Be Denied?

There are some rare instances in which a frozen pipe claim might be denied:

Flood Damage: If you use the keyword "flood" to describe the damage to your home, your insurance provider may deny your claim. This is because flood damage is typically not covered under a standard policy, which means that you have to be very careful when describing the incident.

Negligence: An insurance company may also accuse you of negligence and deny your claim as a result. For example, they might claim that you failed to properly "winter-proof" your home.

Leaving the Property Unattended: If the power goes out while you're out of the house and temperatures drop low enough to result in frozen pipes, this may also pose a problem for your insurance coverage. Some policies will not cover property damage if the residence was left unattended for a considerable period of time.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Anchorage area for a qualified attorney who specializes in denied homeowners insurance claims, there are plenty of legal professionals who can assist you. These lawyers can assess your claim and determine exactly why it was denied. Next, they can help you appeal this decision. If the insurance company remains unwilling to pay out your settlement, your attorney can represent you in court if necessary. Book your consultation today to go over all of your legal options.