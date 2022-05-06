Will My Insurance Cover a DUI Crash?

If you were the sober party in this accident – or the “victim” – you can recover a settlement in a fairly easy manner.

If you’ve been involved in a DUI accident, you might be wondering whether your insurance policy will cover you. This might be a considerable concern, especially if you’re facing serious injuries that require immediate treatment. As we all know, medical treatment isn’t exactly cheap in the United States, and medical bills can quickly start to accumulate as you attempt to heal from your injuries. Even worse, these injuries can prevent you from working and earning an income. Your insurance policy might be your only hope as you strive to deal with these economic damages.

If You Were Sober

If you were the sober party in this accident – or the “victim” – you can recover a settlement in a fairly easy manner. California is an “at-fault” state, which means that you will need to show that someone else was to blame for your accident before you can recover compensation1. Since a drunk driver was clearly to blame for your accident, filing an injury claim or a lawsuit should be pretty easy. If your own insurance policy is insufficient to cover the full cost of your injuries, you can turn instead to the drunk driver, obtaining further compensation through their own insurance policy.

If You Were Drunk

If you were the “guilty” party who caused the accident while drunk, the situation is slightly more complicated. Your insurance provider may very well cover you for the cost of your accident, but that’s really only the beginning of your problems. After a DUI conviction, you will likely face additional financial penalties, such as fines or punitive damages. Your insurance policy will not cover these expenses, and you will need to pay out of your own pocket. Finally, your premiums will likely increase and the DMV will require you to obtain a SR 222.

