Will My Personal Injury Lawsuit Go to Court?

Many injured plaintiffs are reluctant to take legal action because they fear going to court. It’s an understandable concern. After all, trials are expensive, time-consuming, and stressful. No one wants to spend months or even years fighting for the compensation they need to pay for medical expenses and other damages – even if they stand to receive a considerable sum of money. But what are the chances of your injury lawsuit going to trial?

Most Civil Lawsuits Never Go to Court

Essentially, it means that the at-fault party will agree to pay you a sum of money in order to cease all legal action against them. When you accept your settlement money, you will sign a document saying that you are giving up the right to pursue any legal action against them in the future for the incident.

While this might seem like a “cop out,” it is in fact the best solution for all parties involved. You get a settlement to pay for your damages, while the at-fault party gets to avoid court and put the entire incident behind them with no further issues. The only potential downside is if you fail to negotiate effectively and walk away with an inadequate settlement award. But with a qualified attorney at your side, you can make sure you’re getting what you deserve.

Why Might a Lawsuit Go to Court?

While over 90% of all civil lawsuits never see the inside of a courtroom, there are always a few exceptions. The most obvious example is if negotiations break down, and neither party is willing to accept a settlement. Another potential outcome is if the at-fault party (such as a truck driver) is not properly insured2. This means that you cannot simply turn to the insurance provider for a settlement, and you must sue the defendant directly in court.

