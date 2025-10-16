Win for Online Legal India: Supreme Court Clarifies Calcutta High Court Observation Shall Not Affect Ongoing Trial

One of the clients lodged a complaint against Online Legal India. Subsequently, FastInfo filed petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing. [It] was dismissed with some observations that could potentially prejudice/affect the ongoing trial. Aggrieved, FastInfo filed a Special Leave Petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India.

The Hon’ble Supreme Court, clarified that the earlier observations of the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court shall not influence the decision of the trial.

This judgment marks a significant vindication and legal victory for Online Legal India which operates under the banner of FastInfo Legal Services Private Limited.