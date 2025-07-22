Winning a Police Misconduct Lawsuit: What Evidence Makes the Strongest Case?

It’s all too easy to get caught up defending yourself on social media or in the comments section on local news stories about what happened to you, but don’t comment or respond to media calls unless your attorney tells you to do so.

Going up against the police is often an uphill battle—but that doesn’t mean it cannot be done. We’ve all seen incidents in the news that seem to be slam-dunk cases, where it’s clear that the police overstepped and caused severe (and sometimes, fatal) harm to others. And still, those cases often end in favor of the police. Because it is so difficult to sue the police and successfully hold them accountable, having the correct evidence is essential. That’s why working with a police misconduct law firm is essential.

The team at the Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo focuses on protecting clients’ civil rights and freedoms. Our focus on police misconduct has given us extensive experience in all forms of police abuse and the extent that police departments will go to in order to protect their own. Founder Dale K. Galipo has spent his career fighting for clients, and his team brings that commitment to every single case. Call us at 818-347-3333 to schedule a case review now.

The Importance of Evidence in a Police Misconduct Lawsuit

Police misconduct is devastating, not just to individuals but communities as a whole. For many people, police abuse is not a real issue until it hits close to home. Until then, it’s easy to wave away abuses of power by believing that the victim should have complied, behaved differently, or anticipated the officer’s next move. That is what you’re up against when you retain a police misconduct attorney—a systemic, societal belief that the police are justified in what they do, even when what they do is blatantly unjust.

This is why you need the right evidence. Proving your case against a regular individual or business is already challenging. But when you’re making a case against a societally loved and trusted entity, you should be ready to go above and beyond.

Another reason your police misconduct law firm will focus heavily on cultivating and presenting evidence: any sizable police department’s legal team knows how to use evidence to deflect blame from their officers and to call a victim’s credibility into question. They know that cases involving police misconduct play out in the court of public opinion just as much as they take place in the courtroom. If they can strategically use evidence to make a victim look untrustworthy or questionable, they’ve already won a big part of their case.

Evidence That May Strengthen Your Case

Videos and photos of the incident in question are incredibly valuable to police misconduct lawyers. That’s why lawyers immediately request body cam footage (and likely why so many officers’ body cams just happen to be off when they engage in egregious behavior). However, you don’t have to rely just on the officer’s body cam. Many bystanders immediately start recording when it’s clear that someone is being targeted, and they are usually more than willing to hand it over. You can also find out if local businesses or homes have surveillance cameras that may have caught relevant footage.

If you suffered injuries during the incident in question, document them immediately. You should take photos of them right after they occur and then periodically to show how they progress. Medical records can also prove what you’ve been through.

Finally, don’t forget that your own statement is evidence. Your statement, the police officer’s statement, and eyewitness accounts can all clarify what exactly happened and highlight discrepancies that your police misconduct lawyer can further explore.

Using Evidence Effectively

This is where you really want to listen to the advice of your police misconduct attorney. Cases against the police are extremely sensitive, and you don’t want to hinder your attorney’s work building your case by striking out on your own. It’s all too easy to get caught up defending yourself on social media or in the comments section on local news stories about what happened to you, but don’t comment or respond to media calls unless your attorney tells you to do so. They will know how to use evidence in the most impactful way to help your case.

Call Us Today—You Don’t Have to Go Through This Alone

Being the target of police abuse can be traumatizing. With the Law Offices of Dale K. Galipo, you can defend your rights while holding powerful agencies accountable. Explore your legal options by contacting us online or calling us at 818-347-3333.