Wolters Kluwer Brings the Power of Sophisticated AI-enabled Legal Bill Review to Flex

ELM Solutions’ award-winning LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer can be leveraged with an expanded portfolio of spend management solutions.

Flex – a global diversified manufacturer – is the most recent enterprise to leverage Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions’ newly expanded LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer service. Clients can now use BillAnalyzer’s award-winning AI algorithm and invoice review team to grow cost savings and improve compliance across both Wolters Kluwer’s platforms and an expanded portfolio of spend management systems.

BillAnalyzer’s experienced AI-algorithm – which has been honed by exposure to billing patterns spanning 225 practice areas and 20 different industries – analyzes each line of a law firm invoice for compliance with outside counsel billing guidelines. Operating in more than 30 countries, Flex approached ELM Solutions with the ambition of gaining broader visibility and control over its outside counsel legal spend.

“Wolters Kluwer places the needs of clients at the forefront of every innovation,” said Jeffrey Solomon, VP & General Manager of LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. “BillAnalyzer has helped corporate legal departments across a multitude of industries generate rapid cost savings and improve relationships with outside counsel.”

“LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer compliments Flex’s existing legal workflows while also providing new insights into our outside counsel spend,” said Melissa Zujkowski, Vice President, Corporate Legal, Flex. “We’re excited about utilizing the power of AI in addition to ELM Solutions’ team of expert bill reviewers to further enhance our legal spend management program.”

ELM Solutions – a part of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory – has garnered more than 20 awards celebrating BillAnalyzer and other AI innovations. Most recently BillAnalyzer received a Gold Globee in the Business-to-Business Services category of the 2023 Golden Bridge Awards.

BillAnalyzer’s unparalleled degree of nuance and insight benefits from access to the more than $160 billion in real legal invoice data contained in ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW database. The solution is presently reviewing more than $4 billion in client annual spend, helping them to achieve their goals around savings and billing guideline compliance.

