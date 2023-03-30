Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation Publishes 2023 Guide for the U.S.’ Most Popular Incorporation State

The 2023 publication outlines the latest updates to Delaware’s corporation laws and annual taxes.

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has published the 2023 edition of its popular reference guide “Delaware’s Business Entity Laws,” which offers an in-depth examination of the statutes governing corporations and LLCs as they navigate their approach to forming, fees, stockholders, mergers and other challenges in the state.

U.S. business can choose any state to form, but many Fortune 500 and other publicly traded companies gravitate towards Delaware for its modern entity laws and advantageous court system. CT Corporation’s 2023 reference book outlines additional benefits to corporations and LLCs considering Delaware as a formation state, as well as the most recent updates to Delaware’s General Corporation Law, annual taxes, and Limited Liability Company Act.

For legal professionals seeking additional insights into pending and future legislation that could impact business entities incorporated in Delaware, CT Corporation has made its “2023 Delaware Update” webinar available on demand. The webinar is hosted by two of the company’s incorporation experts – Alan Stachura, Senior Manager of Government Relations, and Dan Lias, Transactional Business Consultant.

For nearly 130 years, Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. It is part of Wolters Kluwer’s Financial & Corporate Compliance division and has a global reach into over 150 countries. More than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT Corporation to handle their compliance needs.

