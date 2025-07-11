Wolters Kluwer Launches New Global ESG Legal Compliance Dashboard on VitalLaw 

Users have fast access to ESG news, regulatory updates, and other critical information.

Wolters Kluwer has announced the introduction of a new Global ESG Legal Compliance dashboard for VitalLaw, the company’s intuitive legal research platform. The dashboard provides users with access to a fully curated ESG resource spanning news, regulatory updates, expert treatises, and practical tools for legal research.

“We are excited to introduce the Global ESG Legal Compliance dashboard on VitalLaw,” said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager for the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. “This solution underscores our commitment to providing our clients with the tools they need to navigate the complex and ever-evolving landscape of ESG compliance.”

The platform’s intuitive interface and search functionality make it easy to find relevant information and answers quickly, enhancing legal professionals’ ability to provide accurate and timely advice to clients. Users will have access to comprehensive coverage of ESG regulations and country reports encompassing the U.S. and Europe. The dashboard also provides clients with a daily email wrap-up that summarizes the most important updates on their chosen topics, as well as practical guidance sourced directly from Wolters Kluwer experts.