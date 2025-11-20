Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. appoints Rajiv Arora as Vice President, Product Portfolio Innovation and AI Acceleration

Arora will lead AI-driven innovation and product strategy driving measurable value for legal professionals.

Houston – Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is pleased to announce the appointment of Rajiv Arora as Vice President, Product Portfolio Innovation and AI Acceleration. In this newly created role, Arora will lead strategic initiatives to accelerate the adoption of Artificial Intelligence across the business.

Suzanne Konstance, Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.: “AI is redefining the future of our industry, and Rajiv Arora’s appointment marks a pivotal step in accelerating that transformation. His expertise will help us deliver innovative solutions that set new standards for customer value.”

Rajiv Arora, Vice President, Product Portfolio Innovation and AI Acceleration: “I’m thrilled to collaborate with our talented Legal & Regulatory U.S. team to accelerate AI adoption and shape next generation solutions,” said Arora. “Together, we’ll push boundaries, modernize workflows, and create innovations that redefine what’s possible for our customers.”

He will collaborate closely with editorial, product, and cross-functional teams to embed AI into next-generation solutions, modernize content workflows, and drive innovation that delivers measurable value to customers.

Arora brings over 20 years of experience in building content-driven products powered by the latest technologies, combining deep expertise in data, AI, and product innovation. He most recently led Financial & Corporate Compliance (FCC) Operations & Decision Science and co-led the New Product Innovation program. His contributions include the successful launch of Compliance Intelligence, Borrower Analytics, Business License Management, and Entity Monitoring. Prior to joining Wolters Kluwer, Arora served as Principal Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., part of the Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory division, is a leading provider of information, business intelligence, and regulatory and legal workflow solutions for legal, corporate, and compliance professionals across several industries.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.