Wolters Kluwer Provides Advanced Data Analysis and Reporting Capabilities with Launch of TyMetrix 360° Analytics

Houston, TX – Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions is introducing new analytics functionality for its SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution TyMetrix360°.

The TyMetrix360° Analytics feature incorporates Microsoft’s Power BI to support advanced data visualizations and smarter decision-making inside corporate legal departments.

Corporate legal departments can leverage TyMetrix360° Analytics to visualize complex legal spend data via customizable charts, graphs, and tables. Additionally, interactive executive summaries also support deeper analysis of specific spend categories as well as the ability to compare different metrics. Out-of-the-box reports can be tailored to the specifications of various stakeholders.

“Legal professionals are increasingly using data-driven approach to drive deeper insight into their legal matters and spend,” Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. “Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions continues to invest in innovative software and solutions that help our customers improve strategic decision-making, bolster efficiency, and realize greater value across their organizations.”

