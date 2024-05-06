Wolters Kluwer’s Transforms Engagement Between Corporations and Their Law Firms with New LegalCollaborator Solution

The solution allows legal professionals to scale management of the entire outside counsel experience from beginning to end.

Houston, TX — Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions has launched LegalCollaborator, new legal engagement and competitive bidding software that captures early law firm engagement information and competitive pricing insights. Integrating with ELM Solutions’ TyMetrix 360° and Passport platforms, the solution is an innovative addition to the business’ powerful approach to Total Legal Spend Management. Users can efficiently capture information pertaining to law firm engagement and competitive pricing insights while also enforcing pricing agreements for full vendor transparency and cost management.

LegalCollaborator provides a scalable, efficient, and transparent process for initiating single law firm engagements and competitive bids. Offering a user-friendly interface and a series of pre-defined templates that allow users to efficiently collect and view critical matter details such as conflict waivers, strategy, staffing and pricing structure side-by-side, the solution empowers corporate legal professionals to achieve their desired outcomes at the best possible cost. Outside counsel also gain the opportunity to demonstrate the unique, strategies and crucial differentiators that are crucial to delivering strong outcomes, helping the only the best law firms to rise to attention.

“With the launch of LegalCollaborator, Wolters Kluwer continues to lead the way for innovation in comprehensive software solutions empowering corporate legal departments and their law firm partners,” said Raja Sengupta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. “Our market-leading combination of deep domain knowledge, insights mined from industry’s deepest and broadest datasets and comprehensive enterprise legal management software help legal professionals to maximize value in every phase of their engagements.”

The integration of LegalCollaborator with Wolters Kluwer’s TyMetrix 360° and Passport will empower organizations as they look successfully track spend throughout the life of a matter. For example, users can leverage AI-powered spend management tools such as ELM Solution’s LegalVIEW BillAnalyzer, as well as the $180+ billion in historical performance data found in the LegalVIEW database, to both set as well as enforce strong billing guidelines to tightly control spend.

