Wolters Kluwer’s TyMetrix 360° Introduces New Matter Summary AI Feature

Houston, TX – Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions has introduced a new Matter Summary AI capability to its enterprise legal management software TyMetrix 360°. The feature uses GenAI to quickly generate single-matter summaries, legal spend insights and highlights of essential updates from complex matter and spend notes.

By efficiently consolidating invoice line items and matter notes, Matter Summary AI reduces manual review time while improving collaboration between legal teams and stakeholders. Quick reference highlights also surface key points and matter insights to enable rapid decision-making.

Additionally, instantaneous updates are also provided by timekeeper, quarter, and matter phase. This helps to support cost controls and create more time for strategic legal work.

Brian Jorgenson, Vice President, Product Management at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions: “Corporate legal professionals continue to seek out innovative solutions that allow their attorneys to focus on high-value work advancing strategic business initiatives. With the introduction of Matter Summary AI in TyMetrix® 360°, we’re building on Wolters Kluwer’s investment in expert AI capabilities to deliver even greater operational efficiency and deeper visibility into legal spend patterns.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,600 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.