Woman Sentenced for Citizenship Fraud, War Crimes

Woman jailed after hiding war crimes to gain United States citizenship.

A woman living in West Virginia has been sentenced to prison after admitting she lied to gain United States citizenship while hiding her past involvement in serious crimes during a war in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Federal officials said the case centers on false statements made during the naturalization process, which allowed her to live in the country for years without her history being known.

The woman, Nada Radovan Tomanić, is 53 years old and originally came from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Court records show that during the 1990s, she was part of a military unit known as the Zulfikar Special Unit. At that time, the region was going through violent conflict. Prosecutors stated that she took part in the abuse of civilian prisoners. These acts included both physical and mental harm and were described as torture and inhumane treatment. The victims were identified as Bosnian Serb civilians who had been detained during the conflict.

Years later, Tomanić applied to become a United States citizen. In 2012, she completed the naturalization process, which requires applicants to answer detailed questions about their past. According to court findings, she falsely denied any involvement in detaining others or taking part in harmful acts. She also denied committing crimes for which she had not been arrested. Officials said these statements were not only written on her application but were also repeated during an in-person interview, where she was under oath and required by law to tell the truth.

Investigators later uncovered evidence that contradicted her claims. The case was built through cooperation between agencies in the United States and authorities overseas. Information gathered over time revealed her role in the abuse of prisoners during the war. This led to criminal charges tied to fraud in the citizenship process. She later pleaded guilty to obtaining citizenship unlawfully.

A federal court sentenced her to 30 months in prison. Officials said the sentence reflects both the seriousness of the false statements and the nature of the conduct she tried to hide. Law enforcement leaders stated that individuals who commit human rights violations are not allowed to avoid responsibility by moving to another country and lying about their past.

The investigation involved several agencies, including federal law enforcement and immigration officials. International partners also played a role by providing records and assistance that helped confirm details from decades earlier. Authorities noted that even though many years had passed, the case shows that such actions can still be investigated and prosecuted.

Officials involved in the case stressed that the outcome is about more than immigration fraud. They said it is also about holding people accountable for acts of violence and abuse, even if those acts happened in another country long ago. Statements from law enforcement pointed to the importance of truth in the immigration process and the need to protect it from misuse.

The case also draws attention to how difficult it can be to uncover war crimes tied to past conflicts. Evidence may be limited, and witnesses may be spread across different countries. Still, investigators said that continued effort and cooperation can lead to results, even many years later. They added that victims who come forward play an important role in helping bring cases like this to light.

Officials are encouraging anyone with information about similar cases to report it. Tips can be shared with federal agencies responsible for investigating human rights violations. Authorities say these efforts are part of a broader push to ensure that people who have committed serious crimes are not able to hide behind false identities or incomplete histories.

The sentencing marks the end of a long investigation but also serves as a warning. Federal officials said the United States will continue to review cases where individuals may have entered the country under false claims. They emphasized that honesty in the citizenship process is required and that those who lie about serious past actions may face criminal consequences.

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West Virginia Woman Sentenced to Prison for Lying to Obtain U.S. Citizenship After Committing Torture and War Crimes in Bosnia

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