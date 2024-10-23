Work-Life Equilibrium: 12 Strategies for Legal Professionals

I encourage open communication within my firm about workload and deadlines. When everyone feels comfortable discussing their needs, it fosters a supportive environment that helps maintain balance. ~ Ken LaMance, Attorney & General Counsel, LegalMatch

Achieving a work-life balance is like walking a tightrope, where every step must be measured and deliberate to avoid a fall. In the demanding world of the legal profession, maintaining this balance can seem formidable, yet critical lessons can be learned from astute lawyers who have mastered it.

This article uncovers twelve invaluable insights from top professionals. It opens with the simplicity of setting billing limits to keep balance and concludes with using mindfulness to recharge. Succinct and pragmatic, these expert opinions provide guiding lights for those striving for harmony between work and personal life.

Set Billing Limits for Balance

Adopt a Weekly Review and Preview

Disconnect from Work in Evenings

Prioritize Health and Build Community

Learn How to Say “No”

Avoid Work After 7 p.m.

Delegate Tasks and Set Priorities

Take Fridays Off in Summer

Create a Daily Routine

Use the Eisenhower Method

Practice Time-Blocking

Recharge with Mindfulness

Set Billing Limits for Balance

We put our law firm on the Inc. 5000 list by building in habits that promote work-life balance. The practice of law can and will consume your life if you let it. The trick is boundaries, and the most important one is how much you are going to bill each day. There is always something more to do: one more citation to check, one more redraft. If you’ve practiced law, you know it.

We have our attorneys bill six hours a day and then stop! This stops the tyranny of the “something more.” It leaves our team happier and healthier. They have a boundary and a bookend on each day. Sure, there are exceptions, but our team learns to stay in that groove.

Matthew Davis, Business Lawyer & Firm Owner, Davis Business Law

Adopt a Weekly Review and Preview

Work–life balance in a legal job is extremely difficult since the profession is extremely demanding. For me, the approach I’ve taken so far is having a weekly “review and preview” time. It is a Sunday evening tradition. In the process, I look at the past week’s tasks, results, and outstanding work. I then plan my week’s plans, tasks, and goals. This habit also allows me to mentally plan the week and find pockets of free time.

It’s a “review and preview” routine that keeps me on track and on top of work—and gives me some time blocks for myself and family that are absolute musts. It helps to plan everything ahead of time so that there is no risk that work takes over my life and keeps me in a symmetrical mode throughout the week. It’s the best way to juggle all the responsibilities of a career in law with personal health and family time.

Michael E. Farah, Founder, Realtor and Real Estate Attorney, The Farah Law Firm, P.C.

Disconnect from Work in Evenings

As a legal professional, maintaining a healthy work-life balance can be challenging due to the demanding nature of the profession. One of the most effective strategies I’ve found is setting clear boundaries and intentionally disconnecting from work during my personal time.

A practical tip that has been invaluable to me is putting my phone away in the evenings. This simple act has significantly improved my ability to be present with my family and friends. When I’m not constantly checking emails or responding to messages, I can truly enjoy quality time with loved ones and recharge my energy.

Lisa Lanier, President & CEO, Lanier Law Group, P.A.

Prioritize Health and Build Community

As someone who started my law firm while seven months pregnant, I learned early on that prioritizing my health and wellness was non-negotiable. I couldn’t be my best at work or home unless I made time to care for myself mentally and physically. One way I’ve prioritized my well-being is by finding that community that I felt was lacking in the early days of my career.

From those early years, I learned resilience and tenacity, but I also realized how different things could have been. Now, as a business leader, I actively make time for my hobbies and interests, and I seek out relationships with like-minded people. It is through doing so that I have made lifelong friends.

Whether it’s through in-person connections or online communities, having people around who understand your challenges and victories is invaluable. For other professional women and parents, I can’t stress enough the importance of building those connections—it’s a critical part of managing work and family life without suffering burnout.

Michele Ross, Founder & CEO, M. Ross & Associates, LLC

Learn How to Say “No”

I founded my firm with my wife 30 years ago. From the start, I knew the importance of family and making time for those who matter most to us. Running a firm can be grueling, and burnout is a common problem legal professionals face. Understanding this, I try to lead by example and show my team that a healthy work-life balance is achievable.

Maintaining this balance didn’t happen overnight—it took years of learning how to say “no” when necessary. In my 30 years of practice, I realized that you can’t be all things to everyone.

I set clear boundaries around work and home. When it’s time to be with my family, I am fully present. Having this dedicated downtime helps me reset and relax. Trust me, those emails will still be there in the morning.

As a leader, I look for ways to bring fun and relaxation into the office and try to reward my team’s achievements, big and small. One highlight every year is our annual family event. We host our staff and families at fun venues such as Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, and Islands of Adventure at Universal.

Doug Burnetti, President & CEO, Burnetti P.A.

Avoid Work After 7 p.m.

As a practicing attorney in Georgia for over 15 years, maintaining balance requires discipline. Personally, I avoid checking email or taking calls after 7 p.m. and take one full day off each week. While counterintuitive, real breaks make me more productive and focused when working.

When workload increases, I focus on high-impact work during business hours and leave at a reasonable time. Feeling pressure to always be “on” leads to burnout. Finding time to reconnect with family, even when busy, leads to greater long-term success and well-being.

Exercising provides mental and physical benefits, translating to improved work performance without needing hours of time. Even taking a short walk at lunch helps create distance from stresses, providing renewed energy and focus—key to a sustainable career. With practice, finding greater balance is possible. My advice is to make time for yourself and your loved ones; your work will benefit as a result.

M. Denzell Moton, Esq, Owner, Moton Legal Group

Delegate Tasks and Set Priorities

I prioritize time management. I’ve learned to delegate tasks effectively and ensure that my time is focused on high-impact activities. This reduces unnecessary stress and prevents burnout, allowing me to be fully present in my work and personal life.

A practical habit that’s helped me maintain equilibrium is setting non-negotiable personal time in my calendar. Whether it’s for family, exercise, or relaxation, I treat these blocks of time as seriously as any court date or client meeting. This creates structure in my day and ensures I’m not overcommitting.

I’ve also embraced the idea that it’s okay to unplug. By setting boundaries for when I check work emails and taking regular breaks throughout the day, I’ve found that I return to work tasks with more clarity and focus. Striking this balance supports my well-being and enhances my productivity and decision-making, making me a more effective lawyer for my clients.

Mia Mancinelli Cloud, Founder, Cloud Law Firm

Take Fridays Off in Summer

As a family-law attorney and a mother of four, achieving a healthy work-life balance is essential for both my professional success and personal fulfillment. The demands of the legal profession can be intense, especially in family law, where emotions run high and the stakes are significant. I’ve found that prioritizing family and intentionally carving out time for myself has made all the difference.

During the summer months, I take Fridays off and plan long weekends with my family. This is a simple habit that allows me to spend quality time with my children when they are out of school, engaging in activities that strengthen our family bond and create lasting memories. Whether we’re heading to the beach, visiting a local park, or just enjoying a movie day at home, these moments are invaluable.

This allows me to fully disconnect from work, recharge, and return to my practice with renewed focus and energy. It also serves as a reminder of why I chose this profession in the first place: to help families navigate their challenges while ensuring my own family feels supported and loved.

Additionally, I make a point to set boundaries for work hours during the school year. While there are certainly times when I need to work late or handle urgent matters, I strive to keep my evenings free for family dinners and activities. This balance not only benefits my family but also enhances my productivity and creativity as an attorney.

Joy Owenby, Founder and Family Law Attorney, Owenby Law, P.A.

Create a Daily Routine

Achieving a healthy work-life balance as a legal professional requires intentional effort, especially in an industry that demands long hours and high levels of responsibility. One key to maintaining this balance is setting firm boundaries between work and personal time. For me, prioritizing self-care and scheduling personal activities with the same level of commitment as professional obligations has been crucial.

A practical tip that has helped me is creating a daily routine that includes dedicated time for both work and relaxation. For instance, I block out an hour each morning for exercise and mindfulness before starting my workday. This helps me clear my mind, stay focused, and approach my tasks with more energy and clarity.

Integrating moments of self-care and setting clear boundaries, even in small ways, helps prevent burnout and ensures long-term productivity and well-being.

Jonathan Melmed, Founding Partner, Melmed Law Group

Use the Eisenhower Method

In my opinion, it is helpful for a healthy work-life balance as a lawyer to delegate tasks and set priorities. Not everything has to be done immediately or by me personally. I need to identify the most important tasks—and complete them myself—and delegate other tasks, such as administrative or less-urgent work.

One specific habit that helps me to do this is the “Eisenhower method” (urgent/important principle). This involves dividing tasks into four categories: urgent and important, important but not urgent, urgent but not important, and neither urgent nor important. This allows me to focus on the really important tasks and prevents me from getting lost in less-important things.

Nico Glöckle, Attorney, Founder, Glöckle Rechtsanwälte

Practice Time-Blocking

One approach I’ve embraced is the concept of “time-blocking.” This involves scheduling dedicated blocks of time for specific tasks, including client work, meetings, and personal activities. By treating each segment as an important appointment, I ensure that both my professional and personal lives receive the attention they deserve.

One practical habit I’ve adopted is to start my day with a brief morning routine that includes meditation or journaling. This helps me set a positive tone for the day and mentally prepare for the challenges ahead. I also make it a point to carve out lunch breaks where I step away from my desk to recharge, whether that’s taking a short walk or enjoying a meal without distractions.

Lastly, I encourage open communication within my firm about workload and deadlines. When everyone feels comfortable discussing their needs, it fosters a supportive environment that helps maintain balance. These strategies not only enhance my well-being but also improve my focus and productivity in my legal work.

Ken LaMance, Attorney & General Counsel, LegalMatch

Recharge with Mindfulness

As a partner-attorney, the nature of my work involves advocating for survivors and dealing with emotionally heavy cases, which can be mentally and emotionally taxing. I make it a priority to block off personal time on my calendar in order to consistently make space for things that recharge me, whether it’s spending time with loved ones, engaging in a hobby, or simply disconnecting for a while.

Additionally, practicing mindfulness and maintaining a strong support network have been key. Checking in regularly with colleagues and mental health professionals helps process the emotional toll that comes with the work. Prioritizing physical health, through exercise and good nutrition, also contributes to overall resilience, enabling me to continue fighting for justice for my clients without burning out.

Alex Zalkin, Partner, The Zalkin Law Firm P.C.