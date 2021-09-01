Workplace Trends Statistics: How COVID-19 is Shaping the Future of Work

We analyzed employment trends from before the pandemic through expectations for a post-COVID workplace. We sought to answer the question: What shape will the future of work take?

Specifically, we investigated the habits of remote workers, the future plans of employers, and what some of the biggest companies in the world are doing to adapt to remote work.

References and methods for this study can be found in the Methods and Procedures PDF.

We know you’re ready for the numbers, so let’s dive in.