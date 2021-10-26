Worldwide Freezing Orders Under Scrutiny as Courts Grapple with Fake Evidence

It is alarming that in a growing number of cases, courts have issued these powerful orders based on flimsy or obviously fake evidence.

The system for issuing worldwide freezing orders is under scrutiny after it emerged that dubious evidence and even faked documents have been used to seize assets worth billions of dollars.

Worldwide freezing orders (WFO) are a powerful tool that enable courts around the world to freeze an individual’s assets, preventing them from moving money or selling their treasures before a case is heard. The orders are meant to prevent fraudsters and others accused of wrongdoing from hiding their ill-gotten gains.

However, an increasing number of WFOs have been issued based on evidence that has subsequently been shown to be fake, incomplete or obtained under questionable circumstances. As a result, legal experts are concerned that courts are being duped into wrongly issuing some freezing orders.

Earlier this year, for example, a solicitor at Gibson Dunn, a law firm, was struck off after knowingly presenting fake evidence in a freezing order request. In that case, a $100 million WFO was brought against Abdourahman Mohamed Mahmoud Boreh at the request of the Republic of Djibouti. Boreh was accused of orchestrating acts of terrorism and the evidence presented included a telephone transcript that allegedly showed him discussing the progress of the attack.

It subsequently emerged that the date on the transcripts was wrong and the call had actually taken place before the terrorists struck. The evidence presented to the court was fake and this was apparently known to Peter Gray of Gibson Dunn, the law firm acting for the Republic of Djibouti. Boreh appealed against the WFO on the grounds that Gray had deliberately and dishonestly misled the court and the order was overturned.

Problems with the WFO system are particularly apparent in the UK, which is a favoured destination for international litigants because a decision from the English High Court is seen to confer legitimacy on a case and its rulings are generally respected and unquestioned by other jurisdictions.

In an investigation into the impact of foreign litigation in London, the New York Times wrote: “English freezing orders, backed by international respect for England’s courts and London’s centrality as a financial hub, have become unparalleled in power and reach.”

But in issuing a WFO, the courts are often reliant on evidence that has been gathered in foreign jurisdictions that do not have the legal and governance standards that English judges are used to.

The NY Times investigation gave an example of a freezing order issued in London against a Russian businessman that was based on evidence obtained under duress as well as press reports from compromat.ru, a “notorious” website for fake and libelous news.

In November 2020, the High Court issued one of the largest ever WFOs against Bulat Utemuratov, a Kazakh businessman. However, the court appears to have been hoodwinked into issuing the $5 billion freezing order and it was overturned within a few days, raising troubling questions about how such a significant legal decision could have been reached when the evidence was clearly dubious.

It was subsequently confirmed that some of the documents submitted by the law firm seeking the freezing order had been faked. A spokeswoman for the businessman told the Wall Street Journal: “The claim was based on false documents.”

Given the scale of this freezing order and its impact on Utemuratov’s reputation, there are likely to be serious repercussions for London’s legal community as a result of this incident.

In another case, from 2018, a $350 million WFO was issued against Russian businessman Vitaly Orlov as part of a dispute with his former business partner, Alexander Tugushev. The order was again overturned because it was determined that Tugushev had not told the court the full truth and had neglected to mention his prior conviction for fraud.

Worldwide freezing orders are an important tool to enable lawyers and judges to hold fraudsters and money launderers to account. But the way these orders are issued means they are inevitably one-sided so any problems with the evidence will only be discovered after the damage is done.

This puts a huge responsibility on courts and judges, as well as the lawyers presenting a case, to be sure that they are basing decisions on real and factual evidence rather than faked or incomplete information. It is alarming that in a growing number of cases, courts have issued these powerful orders based on flimsy or obviously fake evidence.