Wrongful Death vs. Survival Actions: Which Claim Should Your Atlanta Family File?

You do not have to decide between a wrongful death claim and a survival action, as most families benefit from filing both at the same time.

Losing a loved one is a heavy burden that no family in Atlanta should have to carry alone. When a death happens because of someone else’s carelessness, the law provides a way for you to seek justice and financial support. Many people think they can only file one type of case, but Georgia actually allows for two separate legal actions after a tragedy. Understanding the difference between these claims helps you protect your family’s future while honoring the person you lost. Because these rules are strict and complicated, it is often best to consult with a wrongful death lawyer in Atlanta.

The Purpose of a Wrongful Death Claim

A wrongful death claim focuses entirely on the survivors and what they have lost because their family member is gone. Georgia law looks at the “full value of the life of the decedent” from the eyes of the person who died. This includes the money they would have earned at work and the intangible things like hugs, advice, and companionship. The law sets a specific order for who can file this claim, starting with a surviving spouse or children. If there is no spouse or child, the right to file usually passes to the parents of the deceased person.

Spouse priority: A surviving spouse has the first right to file and must share the recovery with any children.

A surviving spouse has the first right to file and must share the recovery with any children. Economic value: This part of the claim covers the wages and benefits the person would have earned over a full lifetime.

This part of the claim covers the wages and benefits the person would have earned over a full lifetime. Intangible value: This accounts for the loss of a parent’s guidance or a spouse’s daily emotional support.

This accounts for the loss of a parent’s guidance or a spouse’s daily emotional support. Direct payment: The money from this claim goes directly to the family members rather than into a general estate fund.

How Survival Actions Differ From Death Claims

A survival action is essentially a personal injury case that “survives” the person’s death. Instead of looking at what the family lost, this claim looks at the pain and suffering the deceased person felt before they passed away. If your loved one lived for several days or weeks after the accident, their estate can sue for the medical bills and the physical trauma they endured. An executor or estate administrator must file this action rather than a family member directly. This ensures that the person who caused the harm is still held accountable for the suffering they caused while the victim was still alive.

Medical expenses: The estate can recover every dollar spent on hospital stays, surgeries, and medicines before the death.

The estate can recover every dollar spent on hospital stays, surgeries, and medicines before the death. Pain and suffering: This compensates for the physical agony and mental terror the victim experienced between the injury and death.

This compensates for the physical agony and mental terror the victim experienced between the injury and death. Funeral costs: While some courts include these in wrongful death, survival actions often cover burial and funeral expenses paid by the estate.

While some courts include these in wrongful death, survival actions often cover burial and funeral expenses paid by the estate. Estate assets: Any money won in a survival action goes into the deceased person’s estate and is distributed according to their will.

How a Wrongful Death Lawyer in Atlanta Helps Your Family

Managing two different types of legal claims while you are grieving is an overwhelming task for any family. A legal professional ensures that you follow the correct priority rules so your case is not dismissed by a judge. They also handle the difficult job of opening a probate estate, which is required before you can even start a survival action. Your attorney gathers the medical records and expert testimony needed to prove the extent of your loved one’s suffering. By hiring a wrongful death lawyer in Atlanta, you give your family the space to heal while a professional fights for the maximum compensation available.

Managing deadlines: Your lawyer tracks the two-year statute of limitations to ensure your paperwork is filed on time in the correct court.

Your lawyer tracks the two-year statute of limitations to ensure your paperwork is filed on time in the correct court. Calculating life value: A legal team uses financial experts to prove exactly how much income your family lost over the long term.

A legal team uses financial experts to prove exactly how much income your family lost over the long term. Proving pre-death pain: Attorneys work with doctors to document the victim’s level of consciousness and pain before they pass away.

Attorneys work with doctors to document the victim’s level of consciousness and pain before they pass away. Handling insurance companies: Your representative deals with aggressive adjusters who may try to offer a low settlement before you know the full value of your claims.

Seek Justice for Your Loved One Today

Choosing the right legal path is the first step toward holding the responsible party accountable for your loss. You do not have to decide between a wrongful death claim and a survival action, as most families benefit from filing both at the same time. Having a dedicated advocate on your side ensures that no detail is missed and that your family receives every bit of support allowed by law. Your loved one’s life had immense value, and the legal system is there to acknowledge that worth. Start the process now so you can secure the financial stability your family needs to move forward with dignity.