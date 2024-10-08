Xsolis Announces the Launch of Next Generation AI-Powered Platform,  Dragonfly to Meet the Needs of Health Systems to Improve Patient Care Management

MultiCare Health System successfully leverages Xsolis’ Dragonfly to streamline operational and clinical workflows, cut case review times by half and strengthen relations with payers to provide better care coordination for patients.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Xsolis, an AI-driven technology company that reduces administrative tasks and avoidable denials, and improves collaboration between healthcare providers and payers, announced the official launch of Dragonfly®, a first-of-its-kind, next generation AI-powered platform, utilized by health systems and health plans to drive operational and clinical efficiencies and improve patient care management. The official launch of Dragonfly coincidds with Xsolis’ annual conference, XCHANGE ’24, which took place in Nashville, September 29 – October 2, bringing together healthcare industry executives as well as utilization management, care coordination, revenue cycle, and health plan leaders.

MultiCare Health System, a leading healthcare system in Washington State, has successfully leveraged Dragonfly’s AI insights to gain essential operational and clinical efficiencies, cutting case review times by as much as half.

“Xsolis’ AI technologies enable our clinicians to work more efficiently and accurately while bringing our payers to the table as partners for better decision-making, which has saved MultiCare more than $8 million in just the past year,” said Debbie Schardt, assistant vice president of revenue cycle and utilization management with MultiCare Health System. “Dragonfly elevates our user experience by reducing administrative tasks, ensuring more appropriate reimbursement and increased compliance, while reducing avoidable denials.”

Dragonfly synthesizes clinical and financial data from the EMR to create a real-time clinical profile of the patient. Through machine learning, Xsolis’ AI continuously generates highly precise predictive analytics that determine the level and setting of care that is most appropriate for the patient.

Dragonfly’s highly extensible architecture results in an improved user experience for payers and providers that:

Enables the use of Generative AI to support nurses and caregivers by removing redundant tasks

Facilitates deeper collaboration among healthcare stakeholders by enabling interoperability and data sharing between the platform and other native systems

Provides AI-driven length of stay management

“We are thrilled to announce the official launch of the Dragonfly platform to better empower health systems and health plans to align on medical necessity and care transition decisions earlier in the process,” said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO of Xsolis. “Dragonfly takes productivity to the next level and represents our commitment to streamline the industry’s friction points – reducing unnecessary and crippling administrative waste to create a healthcare industry that is more sustainable for the future.”

As a pioneer in the practical, effective application of AI in healthcare, Xsolis has been helping its clients make more informed decisions related to medical necessity and patient throughput since 2013. This includes the company’s proprietary Care Level Score™, which allows providers and health plans to discern which cases need to be handled immediately so they can focus on the right cases at the right time using predictive analytics and machine learning. Xsolis’ Care Level Score is in use by more than 500 hospitals nationwide, with two-thirds having shared access with their networked health plans. To date, Xsolis has generated more than 2.7 billion predictions to drive improvements in level of care authorizations, length-of-stay management, and to reduce avoidable denials.

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between health systems and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, and more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.