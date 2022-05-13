Yamaha Recalls Off-Road Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard Concerns

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp is recalling certain off-road vehicles over safety concerns.

With warmer weather approaching, more and more people are spending time outside. From camping and hiking to fishing and gardening, there is no shortage of outdoor activities. Off-road vehicles also tend to get more use during the warmer months, but Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp of America, of Newnan, Georgia recently announced a recall for certain off-road side-by-side vehicles over concerns they might have a damaged fuel tank, which could pose a fire and explosion hazard.

According to the notice, the recall involves the company’s off-road side-by-side vehicles with the following model numbers:

YXF10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 4 SE)

YXF10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 4 LE)

YXF10WPAMS (Wolverine RMAX 4)

YXE10WPZMG (Wolverine RMAX 2 SE)

YXE10WPAMS/YXE10WPAMW (Wolverine RMAX 2)

YXE10WPLML (Wolverine RMAX 2 LE)

The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors, including white, silver, yellow, black, blue, and gray. Additionally, the “model name Wolverine RMAX is printed on the right and left sides of the vehicles,” and the model number is printed on top of the airbox. The vehicles were sold from February 2021 to July 2021 for any from $22,700 to $26,700.

For now, consumers who have these vehicles should stop using them immediately and contact a Yamaha dealer for a free inspection. Yamaha is also working to contact any registered owners. So far, the company has received two reports of damaged or improperly assembled fuel tanks. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries to date.

Sources:

Yamaha Recalls Wolverine RMAX Off-Road Side-By-Side Vehicles Due to Fire and Explosion Hazards (Recall Alert)

Yamaha Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)