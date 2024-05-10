Start Out Right with Your Claim: You Need a Social Security Disability Attorney

Don’t wait until your claim is denied to seek legal representation. Start out right by hiring a Social Security Disability attorney from the very beginning.

For some people, the thought of becoming disabled and unable to work is a distant and unimaginable concept. However, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), 25% of 20-year-olds will be disabled before they reach retirement age. With this statistic in mind, it’s important to understand what Social Security Disability is and how it can impact your life.

Social Security Disability (SSDI) is a federal program designed to provide financial assistance to individuals who are unable to work due to a disability. These disabilities can be physical, mental, or even a combination of both.

The Complexity of the Social Security Disability Application Process

While SSDI benefits can be a lifesaver for those who are unable to work, the application process can be complex and overwhelming. In fact, according to SSA statistics, over 60% of initial disability claims are denied. This is often due to errors in the application or not meeting the strict qualifications.

To make matters more challenging, the SSA has a long list of impairments and medical conditions that may qualify for disability benefits. This list, known as the Blue Book, is constantly changing and can be difficult to navigate without proper knowledge and understanding. That’s where a Social Security disability attorney comes in.

The Role of a Social Security Disability Attorney

A Social Security Disability attorney is a legal professional who specializes in helping individuals navigate the complex process of applying for SSDI benefits. They have extensive knowledge of the SSA’s rules and regulations, as well as the ever-changing Blue Book.

One of the main roles of a Social Security Disability attorney is to help you gather and organize all necessary medical evidence to support your disability claim. This can include obtaining medical records, doctor’s opinions, and other relevant documents. They will also ensure that your application is filled out correctly and submitted on time.

The Benefits of Hiring a Social Security Disability Attorney

Hiring a Social Security Disability attorney can greatly increase your chances of being approved for SSDI benefits. Discover some specific benefits of having an attorney by your side:

Increased chances of success: Having a seasoned attorney on your side can significantly increase your chances of being approved for benefits. They know what evidence is needed to build a strong case and can effectively advocate for you during the appeal process if your initial claim is denied.

No upfront costs: Most Social Security Disability attorneys work on a contingency basis, meaning they only receive payment if you are approved for benefits. This can provide peace of mind knowing that you won't have to pay any fees out of pocket.

Navigating the complex process of applying for Social Security Disability benefits can be overwhelming and daunting. That’s why it’s crucial to have a knowledgeable and experienced Social Security Disability attorney by your side.

Don’t wait until your claim is denied to seek legal representation. Start out right by hiring a Social Security Disability attorney from the very beginning.