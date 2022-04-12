You Need to Know About the Statute of Limitations After a Truck Accident

The statute of limitations is a rule that places (you guessed it) limits on plaintiffs who want to sue for personal injuries.

For those who are dealing with serious injuries after a truck accident, strange legal terms are the least of their worries. Instead of trying to decipher the meaning of phrases like “statute of limitations,” most people focus instead on healing and getting the treatment they need to recover. Here’s the problem: It’s often impossible to pay for these medical expenses without assessing your legal options and pursuing compensation. This is why it’s important to understand phrases like “statute of limitations.” So what does it mean, and how does it affect you?

If you wish to have these questions answered in a clear, confident manner, your best bet is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible. Because these attorneys have handled many cases involving truck accidents in the past, they are well positioned to assist you efficiently. Not only that, but they can explain complex legal terms so you can proceed with clarity.

What is the Statute of Limitations?

The statute of limitations is a rule that places (you guessed it) limits on plaintiffs who want to sue for personal injuries. Specifically, it involves a time limit that begins after the accident occurs. Individuals must do everything in their power to file a lawsuit within this time limit, or they may face considerable legal hurdles.

What is the Statute of Limitations for Truck Accidents?

In Colorado, the statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits is two years1. This means that you need to file your lawsuit within two years of your injury. That being said, sometimes the statute of limitations may differ based on who you are suing. For example, the timeline may be slightly different if you’re suing a government agency – like a dump truck organization or the postal service (after a postal truck crash).

What Happens if the Statute of Limitations Expires?

If the statute of limitations expires and you fail to file your lawsuit in time, you will be prevented from receiving any compensation whatsoever. This is why it’s so important to act quickly and book a consultation with an attorney as soon as possible. With that said, there are a few exceptions that could theoretically allow you to take legal action even after the statute has expired. For example, you might only become aware of your injury many years after the accident.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been injured in a semi-truck accident, you might be asking yourself: “How can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” All you really need to do is reach out to a qualified attorney in Aurora who has experience with truck accidents, and you can strive for the best results in a confident manner. The truth is that Colorado is filled with these legal professionals, and most will be ready to assist you at a moment’s notice. Book your consultation today.

Sources: