You’ll Never Guess What Trucks in California Might Be Carrying

You never really know what semi-trucks in California might be carrying – until they get into a crash and their cargo spills all over the road. Sometimes, this is nothing more than a hassle for cleanup crews tasked with clearing away the wreckage. In other situations, dangerous cargo can make truck accidents exponentially more hazardous for innocent motorists. So what exactly do trucks carry in California, and how might this make your injuries worse?

Flammable or Explosive Materials

A semi-truck accident can go from bad to worse extremely quickly if there are flammable or explosive materials involved. You might be surprised at how common this type of scenario really is. The truth is that many semi-trucks carry oil or materials that can easily explode under pressure. Some chemicals can explode as soon as they are exposed to the air. Fuel tankers are especially prone to explosion. That being said, even an empty semi-truck can explode due to its large fuel tank becoming ruptured during a crash.

Unbalanced Loads

Even completely innocuous cargo can be dangerous if packed incorrectly. An unbalanced load can cause a semi-truck to become extremely unstable. This means that when a semi-truck goes around a corner or suddenly changes direction, it has a relatively high chance of rolling over. Motorists can easily become caught up in a roll-over crash, causing significant injuries. Some cargo is inherently difficult to balance, such as a load of logs. Due to imperfections in shape and weight, it is almost impossible to pack logs in a balanced manner.

Radioactive or Toxic Substances

Believe it or not, many trucks carry radioactive or toxic substances. When crashes occur, these substances can leak out or become airborne, causing significant health issues for everyone within a certain radius. Corrosive materials can cause horrific disfigurements, and toxins can poison individuals if inhaled. Radioactive materials are somewhat self-explanatory, and they can cause cancer and other health problems for anyone who is exposed.

