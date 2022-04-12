You’ll Never Guess What’s Distracting Truckers These Days

Although it might sound surprising, eating and driving can easily lead to accidents.

These days, truckers can become distracted by a number of things. Sometimes, these distractions are completely out of their control. For example, an animal that runs into the middle of the road can be very distracting and can potentially lead to a crash. However, there are many ways in which truckers become distracted through their negligence. Often, these acts of negligence lead to serious accidents, and these accidents lead to innocent motorists becoming injured. But what are the leading distractions for truckers today?

Texting and Driving

Texting and driving is one of the leading causes of distraction on the road1, and truckers are certainly not exempt from the temptations of smartphones. Not only are truckers more than capable of texting and driving, but they may also use their smartphones for all manner of other distracting activities. For example, some truckers may watch videos on their phones, while others even play video games. And of course, having a phone conversation with someone may also be highly distracting.

Distracted by Passengers

Many truckers choose to bring passengers along for the ride. This serves as a way to combat the boredom of long hauls, giving truckers someone to talk to during the many hours on the road. However, passengers can also be very distracting, especially if they get into animated or emotional conversations with the trucker. When a trucker takes their eye off the road to make eye contact with a passenger, it can lead to serious accidents. After all, all it takes is a split second.

Eating and Driving

Although it might sound surprising, eating and driving can easily lead to accidents2. Truckers often don’t have time to stop for a meal, which means that they are forced to eat while driving. This means that they might have one hand on the wheel while they try to feed themselves with the other arm. They may also take their eye off the road when reaching for a fry or a burger. Drinks can also be highly distracting, especially if truckers have to reach in order to grab a mug or a soda.

